Top Stories From August 31, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 31, 2023.

1List of Retailers Expected to Open at Tanger Outlet Nashville

Rendering from Tanger Outlet Nashville

Tanger® Outlets Nashville announced it will open on October 27th in Antioch at 4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy. Read more.

2Mark Your Calendar for Franklin’s Biggest Fall Event – Pumpkinfest

PumpkinFest 2021
photo by Donna Vissman

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest. Read more.

3Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo courtesy of Musicians Corner

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

4WCS High Schools Remain Among State’s Best

US News and World Report 08-23

Three WCS high schools continue to be the highest-ranked, non-magnet schools in Tennessee, according to US News and World Report’s annual Best High Schools list that was released August 29. Read more.

5Taziki’s to Celebrate National Gyro Day with $7 Chicken Gyro Meal

chicken gyro
Taziki\’s chicken gyro

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is wishing fans a happy National Gyro Day on Friday, Sept. 1, with a special $7 Chicken Gyro meal. The meal includes the fan favorite Grilled Chicken Gyro, chips and a side. Read more.

