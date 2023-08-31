Here’s a look at the top stories from August 31, 2023.
Tanger® Outlets Nashville announced it will open on October 27th in Antioch at 4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy. Read more.
Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
Three WCS high schools continue to be the highest-ranked, non-magnet schools in Tennessee, according to US News and World Report’s annual Best High Schools list that was released August 29. Read more.
Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is wishing fans a happy National Gyro Day on Friday, Sept. 1, with a special $7 Chicken Gyro meal. The meal includes the fan favorite Grilled Chicken Gyro, chips and a side. Read more.