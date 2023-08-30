Here’s a look at the top stories from August 30, 2023.
Biscuit Love, the brunch restaurant founded by Sarah and Karl Worley in 2012, recently opened its second Franklin location in the Berry Farms community on August 25th. Read more.
Three WCS high schools continue to be the highest-ranked, non-magnet schools in Tennessee, according to US News and World Report’s annual Best High Schools list that was released August 29. Read more.
With a little less than a month until the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, the countdown is on. Read more.
Elijah Browning from Thompson’s Station ran the intense obstacle course in this week’s episode of American Ninja Warrior on August 28th and will advance to the second stage of the Finals. Read more.
A Rutherford County woman who crashed in the Christiana Elementary and Christiana Middle Schools’ zone last Thursday was charged with DUI and drug offenses Friday night, sheriff’s deputies reported. Read more.