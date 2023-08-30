Top Stories From August 30, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 30, 2023.

1Take a Look Inside Biscuit Love’s New Franklin Location

photo by Donna Vissman

Biscuit Love, the brunch restaurant founded by Sarah and Karl Worley in 2012, recently opened its second Franklin location in the Berry Farms community on August 25th. Read more.

2WCS High Schools Remain Among State’s Best

US News and World Report 08-23

Three WCS high schools continue to be the highest-ranked, non-magnet schools in Tennessee, according to US News and World Report’s annual Best High Schools list that was released August 29. Read more.

3Pilgrimage Music Festival 2023 Lineup Schedule Announced

photo by Donna Vissman

With a little less than a month until the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, the countdown is on. Read more.

4Local Elijah Browning Advances in American Ninja Warrior

Photo by: Elizabeth Morris/NBC)

Elijah Browning from Thompson’s Station ran the intense obstacle course in this week’s episode of American Ninja Warrior on August 28th and will advance to the second stage of the Finals. Read more.

5Driver Arrested for DUI and Drug Possession on School Property in Rutherford Co.

Caitlyn Miller, 25 (Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
Caitlyn Miller, 25 (Rutherford County Sheriff\\’s Office)

A Rutherford County woman who crashed in the Christiana Elementary and Christiana Middle Schools’ zone last Thursday was charged with DUI and drug offenses Friday night, sheriff’s deputies reported. Read more.

