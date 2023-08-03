Here’s a look at the top stories from August 3, 2023.
photo by Donna Vissman
Visitors to downtown Franklin over the weekend may have seen some men dressed in military colors carrying long guns walking in downtown Franklin and in front of Frothy Monkey. Read more.
photo by Donna Vissman
Zaxby’s, located at 1108 Hillsboro Road in Franklin, is now closed. Read more.
See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for July 10-14 2023. Read more.
Roni Johnson Photo: WCSO
Stabbing suspect Ronie Johnson is now in custody. Read more.
photo by Donna Vissman
It’s nine days of fun as the Williamson County Fair returns on Friday, August 4th and runs until August 12th. Read more.