Here’s a look at the top stories from August 3, 2023.

1Frothy Monkey Addresses Photos of Heavily Armed Individuals in Front of Coffee Shop

Frothy Monkey
photo by Donna Vissman

Visitors to downtown Franklin over the weekend may have seen some men dressed in military colors carrying long guns walking in downtown Franklin and in front of Frothy Monkey. Read more.

2Zaxby’s in Franklin Has Closed

photo by Donna Vissman

Zaxby’s, located at 1108 Hillsboro Road in Franklin, is now closed. Read more.

3Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for July 10, 2023

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for May 22-26, 2023.

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for July 10-14 2023. Read more.

4Suspect in Custody After Stabbing in Williamson County

Roni Johnson Photo: WCSO
Roni Johnson Photo: WCSO

Stabbing suspect Ronie Johnson is now in custody. Read more.

5What to Know About the 2023 Williamson County Fair

Williamson County Fair
photo by Donna Vissman

It’s nine days of fun as the Williamson County Fair returns on Friday, August 4th and runs until August 12th. Read more.

