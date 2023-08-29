Top Stories From August 29, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 29, 2023.

1Take a Look Inside Biscuit Love’s New Franklin Location

photo by Donna Vissman

Biscuit Love, the brunch restaurant founded by Sarah and Karl Worley in 2012, recently opened its second Franklin location in the Berry Farms community on August 25th. Read more.

2Woman Killed by Wrong Way Driver on I-65 North Identified

A 2:45 a.m. head-on crash involving a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-65 north just prior to the Briley Parkway/Dickerson Pike exits fatally injured a 24-year-old Greenbrier woman. Read more.

3Driver Arrested for DUI and Drug Possession on School Property in Rutherford Co.

Caitlyn Miller, 25 (Rutherford County Sheriff\\’s Office)

A Rutherford County woman who crashed in the Christiana Elementary and Christiana Middle Schools’ zone last Thursday was charged with DUI and drug offenses Friday night, sheriff’s deputies reported. Read more.

4Continued Delays Lead to Rescheduling of June Lake Interchange Completion

Photo from Rebekah Hammonds, TDOT/@RebekahTDOT

Continued delays in the project schedule of the I-65/June Lake Interchange in Spring Hill have caused the anticipated completion date to be pushed to late spring of 2024. Read more.

5Opryland’s Fall Events to Return with Brand New Experiences

photo courtesy of Gaylord Opryland

As the weather cools down and the color of leaves begins to change, Gaylord Opryland Resort is ready to celebrate the season with loads of fall fun for the entire family. Read more.

