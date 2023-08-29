Here’s a look at the top stories from August 29, 2023.
Biscuit Love, the brunch restaurant founded by Sarah and Karl Worley in 2012, recently opened its second Franklin location in the Berry Farms community on August 25th. Read more.
A 2:45 a.m. head-on crash involving a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-65 north just prior to the Briley Parkway/Dickerson Pike exits fatally injured a 24-year-old Greenbrier woman. Read more.
A Rutherford County woman who crashed in the Christiana Elementary and Christiana Middle Schools’ zone last Thursday was charged with DUI and drug offenses Friday night, sheriff’s deputies reported. Read more.
Continued delays in the project schedule of the I-65/June Lake Interchange in Spring Hill have caused the anticipated completion date to be pushed to late spring of 2024. Read more.
As the weather cools down and the color of leaves begins to change, Gaylord Opryland Resort is ready to celebrate the season with loads of fall fun for the entire family. Read more.