Here’s a look at the top stories from August 28, 2023.
See where houses and property sold for August 7-11, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.
Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest. Read more.
The 2023-24 school year starts with a half-day for first through twelfth-grade students on Friday, August 4. Read more.
Continued delays in the project schedule of the I-65/June Lake Interchange in Spring Hill have caused the anticipated completion date to be pushed to late spring of 2024. Read more.
As the weather cools down and the color of leaves begins to change, Gaylord Opryland Resort is ready to celebrate the season with loads of fall fun for the entire family. Read more.