Top Stories From August 28, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 28, 2023.

1Williamson County Property Transfers August 7

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for August 7-11, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

2Mark Your Calendar for Franklin’s Biggest Fall Event – Pumpkinfest

PumpkinFest 2021
photo by Donna Vissman

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest. Read more.

3WCS 2023-24 Bell Times, Early Release and Late Start

CES Classrooms 2022-29
Photo from WCS

The 2023-24 school year starts with a half-day for first through twelfth-grade students on Friday, August 4. Read more.

4Continued Delays Lead to Rescheduling of June Lake Interchange Completion

Photo from Rebekah Hammonds, TDOT/@RebekahTDOT

Continued delays in the project schedule of the I-65/June Lake Interchange in Spring Hill have caused the anticipated completion date to be pushed to late spring of 2024. Read more.

5Opryland’s Fall Events to Return with Brand New Experiences

photo courtesy of Gaylord Opryland

As the weather cools down and the color of leaves begins to change, Gaylord Opryland Resort is ready to celebrate the season with loads of fall fun for the entire family. Read more.

