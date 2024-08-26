Top Stories From August 26, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here are the top stories for August 26, 2024.

1Waldo’s Chicken to Open in Nolensville

photo from Waldo\\\\’s Chicken

 

When Waldo’s Chicken & Beer opens its newest location in Nolensville, Tenn., it will be the seventh Middle Tennessee location. Read more

2Quick-Thinking Bystanders Prevent Tragedy at Brentwood Pickleball Tournament

Photo from ADMS ICons/FreePix.com

Thanks to the quick thinking of two bystanders, a pickleball player who suffered a cardiac arrest during a tournament, is alive and recovering from what could have been a tragic incident. Read more

3Two Teens Charged in Spring Hill Vehicle Burglaries

 

Two juveniles – a 17-year-old with a Spring Hill address and a 15-year-old with a Shelbyville address – have been charged with vehicle burglary in Maury County juvenile court in connection with several vehicle burglaries that occurred early Saturday morning, August 24. Read more

4Franklin Fire Station 2 to Host Open House, 9/11 Remembrance on Sept 7

Mark your calendars for the Franklin Fire Department’s open house on Saturday, September 7, at Franklin Fire Station 2, 907 Murfreesboro Rd., from 10 AM to noon. Read more

5Southwest Airlines to Add Two Nonstop International Flights, One Domestic Flight to BNA

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) has announced Southwest Airlines is expanding its air service with three new nonstop routes. Read more

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here