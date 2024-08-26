Top Stories From August 26, 2024

Here are the top stories for August 26, 2024.
When Waldo’s Chicken & Beer opens its newest location in Nolensville, Tenn., it will be the seventh Middle Tennessee location. Read more
Thanks to the quick thinking of two bystanders, a pickleball player who suffered a cardiac arrest during a tournament, is alive and recovering from what could have been a tragic incident. Read more
Two juveniles – a 17-year-old with a Spring Hill address and a 15-year-old with a Shelbyville address – have been charged with vehicle burglary in Maury County juvenile court in connection with several vehicle burglaries that occurred early Saturday morning, August 24. Read more
Mark your calendars for the Franklin Fire Department’s open house on Saturday, September 7, at Franklin Fire Station 2, 907 Murfreesboro Rd., from 10 AM to noon. Read more
Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) has announced Southwest Airlines is expanding its air service with three new nonstop routes. Read more
