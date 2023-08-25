Here’s a look at the top stories from August 25, 2023.
Southern Living released its list of the “South’s Best New Restaurants of 2023” and one Nashville restaurant made the list. Read more.
The local favorite drive-thru/walk-up coffee spot – Southerner’s Coffee – recently opened its first brick-and-mortar location at the Columbia State campus in Franklin at 1228 Liberty Pike. Read more.
Tenn Pin Alley released renderings for their new mini golf course that is expected to open this fall. Read more.
Continued delays in the project schedule of the I-65/June Lake Interchange in Spring Hill have caused the anticipated completion date to be pushed to late spring of 2024. Read more.
The Factory at Franklin released renderings of a new farmers market site and outdoor plaza, as well as, a carousel building. Read more.