Here’s a look at the top stories from August 25, 2023.

1Nashville Restaurant Makes Southern Living’s List of Best New Restaurants in the South

photo by Jim Wood

Southern Living released its list of the “South’s Best New Restaurants of 2023” and one Nashville restaurant made the list. Read more.

2Drive-thru Coffee Spot -Southerner’s Coffee – Opens Brick and Mortar Location

photo courtesy of Southern’s Coffee

The local favorite drive-thru/walk-up coffee spot – Southerner’s Coffee – recently opened its first brick-and-mortar location at the Columbia State campus in Franklin at 1228 Liberty Pike. Read more.

3Tenn Pin Alley in Columbia Releases Renderings of New Mini Golf Course

photo from Befunky

Tenn Pin Alley released renderings for their new mini golf course that is expected to open this fall. Read more.

4Continued Delays Lead to Rescheduling of June Lake Interchange Completion

Photo from Rebekah Hammonds, TDOT/@RebekahTDOT

Continued delays in the project schedule of the I-65/June Lake Interchange in Spring Hill have caused the anticipated completion date to be pushed to late spring of 2024. Read more.

5The Factory Releases Renderings for New Farmers Market, Outdoor Plaza & Carousel Building

The Factory
photo by Donna Vissman

The Factory at Franklin released renderings of a new farmers market site and outdoor plaza, as well as, a carousel building. Read more.

