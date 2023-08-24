Here’s a look at the top stories from August 24, 2023.
The Factory at Franklin released renderings of a new farmers market site and outdoor plaza, as well as, a carousel building.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County.
The Spring Hill Police Department is working to identify an individual who is accused of dumping what appears to be motor oil into a storm drain at Harvey Park.
Nolensville faced California Wednesday night and came up just short, ending their impressive LLWS journey.
Continued delays in the project schedule of the I-65/June Lake Interchange in Spring Hill have caused the anticipated completion date to be pushed to late spring of 2024.