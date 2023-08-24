Top Stories From August 24, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 24, 2023.

1The Factory Releases Renderings for New Farmers Market, Outdoor Plaza & Carousel Building

The Factory
photo by Donna Vissman

The Factory at Franklin released renderings of a new farmers market site and outdoor plaza, as well as, a carousel building. Read more.

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.

3SHPD Investigating Illegal Dumping Of Oil At Harvey Park

The Spring Hill Police Department is working to identify an individual who is accused of dumping what appears to be motor oil into a storm drain at Harvey Park. Read more.

4Nolensville’s Little League World Series Journey Ends After Hard Fought Game Against California

Nolensville faced California Wednesday night and came up just short, ending their impressive LLWS journey. Read more.

5Continued Delays Lead to Rescheduling of June Lake Interchange Completion

Photo from Rebekah Hammonds, TDOT/@RebekahTDOT

Continued delays in the project schedule of the I-65/June Lake Interchange in Spring Hill have caused the anticipated completion date to be pushed to late spring of 2024. Read more.

