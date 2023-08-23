Here’s a look at the top stories from August 23, 2023.
The Factory at Franklin released renderings of a new farmers market site and outdoor plaza, as well as, a carousel building. Read more.
At 10:00 am, Wednesday, emergency responders converged on the area surrounding the Twice Daily Shell, at 5060 Carothers Parkway, after a concerned customer saw a woman abandon a backpack at the pumps and then drive away. Read more.
The Nolensville Little League team is in Williamsport, PA, for their third consecutive appearance at the Little League World Series (LLWS). Read more.
A home explosion claimed the life of the father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley on August 22, 2023, WSMV reports. Read more.
The 2023-24 school year starts with a half-day for first through twelfth-grade students on Friday, August 4. Read more.