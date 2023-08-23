Top Stories From August 23, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 23, 2023.

1The Factory Releases Renderings for New Farmers Market, Outdoor Plaza & Carousel Building

The Factory
photo by Donna Vissman

The Factory at Franklin released renderings of a new farmers market site and outdoor plaza, as well as, a carousel building. Read more.

2Franklin Bomb Threat Cleared, Business and Street Closures Reopen

At 10:00 am, Wednesday, emergency responders converged on the area surrounding the Twice Daily Shell, at 5060 Carothers Parkway, after a concerned customer saw a woman abandon a backpack at the pumps and then drive away. Read more.

3Nolensville Wins Against Nevada at Little League World Series, Faces West Region on Wednesday

Photo from: littleleague.org

The Nolensville Little League team is in Williamsport, PA, for their third consecutive appearance at the Little League World Series (LLWS). Read more.

4Titans Caleb Farley’s Father Dies Following Home Explosion

A home explosion claimed the life of the father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley on August 22, 2023, WSMV reports. Read more.

5WCS 2023-24 Bell Times, Early Release and Late Start

CES Classrooms 2022-29
Photo from WCS

The 2023-24 school year starts with a half-day for first through twelfth-grade students on Friday, August 4. Read more.

