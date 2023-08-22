Top Stories From August 22, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from August 22, 2023.

1The Factory Releases Renderings for New Farmers Market, Outdoor Plaza & Carousel Building

The Factory
photo by Donna Vissman

The Factory at Franklin released renderings of a new farmers market site and outdoor plaza, as well as, a carousel building. Read more.

2Missing Tennessee Tourists Visiting Alaska Found Safe

Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovsepian (37)
Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovsepian (37)

A search has ended after two missing Tennesseans were found safe in Fairbanks, Alaska. Read more.

3Regal Celebrates Cinema Day With $4 Movies, Extra Showings of Barbie, Oppenheimer

Regal announced it will once again partner with the Cinema Foundation to celebrate National Cinema Day on Sunday, Aug. 27, at all Regal theatres across the country. Read more.

4Nashville International Airport to Install Lane Delineators on Terminal Drive, Increasing Roadway Safety

Photo: Nashville International Airport
Photo: Nashville International Airport

In a significant stride towards enhancing road safety and traffic management, Nashville International Airport (BNA) announced on August 21 the installation of additional lane delineators along Terminal Drive. Read more.

5Nolensville Falls Against Washington in Little League World Series, Faces Nevada Next

photo from Nolensville Little League

The Nolensville Little League team is in Williamsport, PA for their third consecutive appearance at the Little League World Series (LLWS). Read more.

