Here’s a look at the top stories from August 22, 2023.
The Factory at Franklin released renderings of a new farmers market site and outdoor plaza, as well as, a carousel building. Read more.
A search has ended after two missing Tennesseans were found safe in Fairbanks, Alaska. Read more.
Regal announced it will once again partner with the Cinema Foundation to celebrate National Cinema Day on Sunday, Aug. 27, at all Regal theatres across the country. Read more.
Nashville International Airport to Install Lane Delineators on Terminal Drive, Increasing Roadway Safety
In a significant stride towards enhancing road safety and traffic management, Nashville International Airport (BNA) announced on August 21 the installation of additional lane delineators along Terminal Drive. Read more.
The Nolensville Little League team is in Williamsport, PA for their third consecutive appearance at the Little League World Series (LLWS). Read more.