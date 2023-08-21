Top Stories From August 21, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 21, 2023.

1The Factory Releases Renderings for New Farmers Market, Outdoor Plaza & Carousel Building

The Factory
photo by Donna Vissman

The Factory at Franklin released renderings of a new farmers market site and outdoor plaza, as well as, a carousel building. Read more.

2Williamson County Property Transfers July 28

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for July 28 through August 4, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

3Franklin PD Announces DUI Checkpoint

The Franklin Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint, September 1, on New Highway 96 W to help stop impaired drivers. Read more.

4WCS 2023-24 Bell Times, Early Release and Late Start

CES Classrooms 2022-29
Photo from WCS

The 2023-24 school year starts with a half-day for first through twelfth-grade students on Friday, August 4. Read more.

5Ribbon Cutting: Antonucci’s Authentic Italian in Spring Hill

Antonucci's Authentic Italian
Photo by Spring Hill Chamber

Antonucci’s Authentic Italian celebrated its first year in Spring Hill with a ribbon cutting on August 17, 2023, at 309 Hardin Alley in Spring Hill Tennessee. Read more.

