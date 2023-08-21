Here’s a look at the top stories from August 21, 2023.
The Factory at Franklin released renderings of a new farmers market site and outdoor plaza, as well as, a carousel building. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for July 28 through August 4, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.
The Franklin Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint, September 1, on New Highway 96 W to help stop impaired drivers. Read more.
The 2023-24 school year starts with a half-day for first through twelfth-grade students on Friday, August 4. Read more.
Antonucci’s Authentic Italian celebrated its first year in Spring Hill with a ribbon cutting on August 17, 2023, at 309 Hardin Alley in Spring Hill Tennessee. Read more.