Here’s a look at the top stories from August 2, 2023.
Visitors to downtown Franklin over the weekend may have seen some men dressed in military colors carrying long guns walking in downtown Franklin and in front of Frothy Monkey. Read more.
Zaxby’s, located at 1108 Hillsboro Road in Franklin, is now closed. Read more.
Last year, the Nolensville Little League team made it to the Little League World Series (LLWS), finishing fourth. Not only did they reach the LLWS last year, it was the second consecutive year the team made it…. and they’re going for a third! Read more.
Stabbing suspect Ronie Johnson is now in custody. Read more.
It’s nine days of fun as the Williamson County Fair returns on Friday, August 4th and runs until August 12th. Read more.