Top Stories From August 19, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for August 19, 2024.

1New Tennessee Driver Licenses, Self-Service Kiosks Unveiled

Photo: TDOSHS

Beginning Monday, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) is issuing new Driver Licenses and ID cards with a fresh design and improved security features along with new self-service kiosks, which can reduce wait times at Driver Service Centers. Read more

2Brentwood Names Lee Boulie as New Library Director

Lee Boulie, Photo: City of Brentwood

The City of Brentwood has hired Lee Boulie, an experienced library and museum professional, as Director of the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. Read more

3Renowned Artist Jeremy Cowart Opens ‘The Portrait Lab’: 60-Second Photoshoots in Franklin

photo from Jeremy Cowart

Jeremy Cowart, famed artist, photographer, entrepreneur, humanitarian, and Franklin, Tennessee resident, has opened a photography studio, The Portrait Lab, featuring unique 60-second photoshoots inside The Factory at Franklin. Read more

4Hermès to Open in Nashville

photo from Unsplash/Olena Kamenetska

A new luxury store will open in Nashville, but not where you would expect. Read more

5Gov. Lee Announces TN’s First Major League Baseball Game

Bristol Motor Speedway
Photo: Bristol Motor Speedway

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced on Aug. 9 the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves will play a regular season game in the MLB Speedway Classic at Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, August 2, 2025. Read more

