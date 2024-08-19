Top Stories From August 19, 2024

Here are the top stories for August 19, 2024.
Beginning Monday, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) is issuing new Driver Licenses and ID cards with a fresh design and improved security features along with new self-service kiosks, which can reduce wait times at Driver Service Centers. Read more
The City of Brentwood has hired Lee Boulie, an experienced library and museum professional, as Director of the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. Read more
Jeremy Cowart, famed artist, photographer, entrepreneur, humanitarian, and Franklin, Tennessee resident, has opened a photography studio, The Portrait Lab, featuring unique 60-second photoshoots inside The Factory at Franklin. Read more
A new luxury store will open in Nashville, but not where you would expect. Read more
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced on Aug. 9 the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves will play a regular season game in the MLB Speedway Classic at Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, August 2, 2025. Read more
