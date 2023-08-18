Top Stories From August 18, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 18, 2023.

1Waldo’s Chicken to Open New Location in Brentwood

Waldo's Chicken
photo from Waldo’s Chicken Facebook

Waldo’s Chicken will open a new location in Brentwood. Read more.

2Southern Living Idea House is Open for Tours in Thompson’s Station

The cover story gives a behind-the-scenes look at this year’s Idea House, a reimagined contemporary farmhouse nestled in the hills of Tennessee outside of Nashville. Read more.

3Exclusive: Biscuit Love Announces Open Date for New Franklin Location

photo courtesy of Biscuit Love

Biscuit Love, the brunch restaurant founded by Sarah and Karl Worley back in 2012, has announced the open date for its second Franklin location at Berry Farms. Read more.

4BurgerFi in Brentwood Closes

BurgerFi BBQ Rodeo Burger Named #1 Best Fast Food Burger

BurgerFi at City Park, 7010 Executive Drive in Brentwood, has closed. Read more.

5Record-Breaking Number of WCS Students Earn AP Capstone Diplomas

Record-Breaking Number of WCS Students Earn AP Capstone Diplomas
Photo from WCS

For the third consecutive year, WCS students have set a new record for the number of Advanced Placement (AP) Capstone Diplomas and AP Seminar and Research Certificates earned. Read more.

