Here’s a look at the top stories from August 18, 2023.
photo from Waldo’s Chicken Facebook
Waldo’s Chicken will open a new location in Brentwood. Read more.
The cover story gives a behind-the-scenes look at this year’s Idea House, a reimagined contemporary farmhouse nestled in the hills of Tennessee outside of Nashville. Read more.
photo courtesy of Biscuit Love
Biscuit Love, the brunch restaurant founded by Sarah and Karl Worley back in 2012, has announced the open date for its second Franklin location at Berry Farms. Read more.
BurgerFi at City Park, 7010 Executive Drive in Brentwood, has closed. Read more.
Photo from WCS
For the third consecutive year, WCS students have set a new record for the number of Advanced Placement (AP) Capstone Diplomas and AP Seminar and Research Certificates earned. Read more.