Here’s a look at the top stories from August 17, 2023.

1Exclusive: Biscuit Love Announces Open Date for New Franklin Location

photo courtesy of Biscuit Love

Biscuit Love, the brunch restaurant founded by Sarah and Karl Worley back in 2012, has announced the open date for its second Franklin location at Berry Farms. Read more.

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo -Befunky

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.

3Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for July 24

for sale house ai

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for July 24-28, 2023. Read more.

4Search Underway After Two Tennesseans Went Missing in Alaska

Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovsepian (37)
Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovsepian (37)

Authorities in Alaska are leading a search after two Tennesseans were reported missing. Read more.

5Are You Ready? The Wilson County Fair – TN State Fair Begins

Photo by Hardison E Moles

The Wilson County Fair-TN State Fair begins today, August 17th. Read more.

