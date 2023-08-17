Here’s a look at the top stories from August 17, 2023.
photo courtesy of Biscuit Love
Biscuit Love, the brunch restaurant founded by Sarah and Karl Worley back in 2012, has announced the open date for its second Franklin location at Berry Farms. Read more.
photo -Befunky
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.
See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for July 24-28, 2023. Read more.
Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovsepian (37)
Authorities in Alaska are leading a search after two Tennesseans were reported missing. Read more.
Photo by Hardison E Moles
The Wilson County Fair-TN State Fair begins today, August 17th. Read more.