Top Stories From August 16, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 16, 2023.

1Exclusive: Biscuit Love Announces Open Date for New Franklin Location

photo courtesy of Biscuit Love

Biscuit Love, the brunch restaurant founded by Sarah and Karl Worley back in 2012, has announced the open date for its second Franklin location at Berry Farms. Read more.

2Honest Coffee Roaster and Franklin Juice to Celebrate New Space with Grand Opening

photo by Will King

Beginning this week, visitors to Honest Coffee Roasters at The Factory in Franklin will have their choice of juice or java along with a selection of wholesome, freshly prepared fare under one roof. Read more.

3Franklin Police Search for Suspect in Credit Card Fraud

Photo: Franklin Police

Police say the suspect has stolen wallets from shoppers at both the Columbia Avenue Kroger and Goodwill on Murfreesboro Road. Read more.

4Tornado Touched Down in Williamson County During Weekend Storm

A tornado touched down in Williamson County over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Nashville. Read more.

5Southwest Airlines Announces New Crew Base at Nashville International Airport

Southwest New Crew Base Coming to BNA

Southwest Airlines Co. announced on August 14 that it has furthered its commitment to Music City by announcing the addition of a Crew Base at Nashville International Airport (BNA) in the second quarter of 2024. Read more.

