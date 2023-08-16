Here’s a look at the top stories from August 16, 2023.
Biscuit Love, the brunch restaurant founded by Sarah and Karl Worley back in 2012, has announced the open date for its second Franklin location at Berry Farms. Read more.
Beginning this week, visitors to Honest Coffee Roasters at The Factory in Franklin will have their choice of juice or java along with a selection of wholesome, freshly prepared fare under one roof. Read more.
Police say the suspect has stolen wallets from shoppers at both the Columbia Avenue Kroger and Goodwill on Murfreesboro Road. Read more.
A tornado touched down in Williamson County over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Nashville. Read more.
Southwest Airlines Co. announced on August 14 that it has furthered its commitment to Music City by announcing the addition of a Crew Base at Nashville International Airport (BNA) in the second quarter of 2024. Read more.