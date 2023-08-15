Top Stories From August 15, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 15, 2023.

1Award Offered for Info About Failed ATM Thieves in Franklin

Photo: Franklin Police

Franklin Police are sharing recently-obtained video of this bold attempted ATM break-in. It happened at the Regions Bank at 1206 Murfreesboro Road. Read more.

2Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through August 19, 2023

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of August 14-19, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience. Read more.

3Exclusive: Biscuit Love Announces Open Date for New Franklin Location

photo courtesy of Biscuit Love

Biscuit Love, the brunch restaurant founded by Sarah and Karl Worley back in 2012, has announced the open date for its second Franklin location at Berry Farms. Read more.

4Tornado Touched Down in Williamson County During Weekend Storm

A tornado touched down in Williamson County over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Nashville. Read more.

5Southwest Airlines Announces New Crew Base at Nashville International Airport

Southwest New Crew Base Coming to BNA
Southwest Airlines Co. announced on August 14 that it has furthered its commitment to Music City by announcing the addition of a Crew Base at Nashville International Airport (BNA) in the second quarter of 2024. Read more.

