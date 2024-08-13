Top Stories From August 13, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for August 13, 2024.

1Don’t Miss the Drive-In Laser Light Show in Franklin

photo-stock photo/befunky

A new type of entertainment show will head to Franklin this fall. Read more

2Studio Tenn Launches Single Ticket Sales for 15th Season

Studio Tenn is thrilled to announce that single-show tickets for its highly anticipated 2024-25 “Rockin’ Retro” season are now on sale. Read more

3Top 10 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson County for August 13, 2024

tattoo studios

These are the top 10 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 6-13, 2024. Read more

4Party Fowl Closes Franklin Location

photo by Donna Vissman

Party Fowl has closed its Franklin location. Read more

5Executive Director of Energy Efficient Schools Initiative Faces Theft Charge

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in a criminal information being filed against Paul Cross for one count of theft over $10,000. Read more

