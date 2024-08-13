Top Stories From August 13, 2024

Here are the top stories for August 13, 2024.
A new type of entertainment show will head to Franklin this fall. Read more
Studio Tenn is thrilled to announce that single-show tickets for its highly anticipated 2024-25 “Rockin’ Retro” season are now on sale. Read more
These are the top 10 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 6-13, 2024. Read more
Party Fowl has closed its Franklin location. Read more
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in a criminal information being filed against Paul Cross for one count of theft over $10,000. Read more
