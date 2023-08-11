Top Stories From August 11, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 11, 2023.

1Country Group The Frontmen to Headline Westhaven’s Porchfest

Westhaven Porchfest 2021
photo by Donna Vissman

The Westhaven Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity, is proud to announce that country music group The Frontmen will be the headline performer at the 12th annual Porchfest music festival. Read more.

2Pork Belly Farmhouse in Nolensville Has Officially Closed

Pork Belly Farmhouse

Pork Belly Farmhouse in Nolensville has closed for business, stated the owners. No other statement was given on the closure of the restaurant. Read more.

3Saffire Restaurant to Reopen at The Factory in Franklin

It's a throwback Tuesday-Saffire will return to the Factory at Franklin but in a new spot.
Photo by Donna Vissman

It's a throwback Tuesday – Saffire will return to the Factory at Franklin but in a new spot. Read more.

4Late Night Neighborhood Lurker Caught on Camera in Franklin

Late Night Neighborhood Lurker Caught on Camera in Franklin
Franklin Police

Franklin Police are hoping someone might recognize a suspect. Read more.

5Williamson County New Business Licenses for August 11, 2023

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for August 4-11, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. Read more.

