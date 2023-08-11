Here’s a look at the top stories from August 11, 2023.
photo by Donna Vissman
The Westhaven Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity, is proud to announce that country music group The Frontmen will be the headline performer at the 12th annual Porchfest music festival. Read more.
Pork Belly Farmhouse in Nolensville has closed for business, stated the owners. No other statement was given on the closure of the restaurant. Read more.
Photo by Donna Vissman
It’s a throwback Tuesday – Saffire will return to the Factory at Franklin but in a new spot. Read more.
Franklin Police
Franklin Police are hoping someone might recognize a suspect. Read more.
These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for August 4-11, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. Read more.