Here’s a look at the top stories from August 10, 2023.
Pork Belly Farmhouse in Nolensville has closed for business, stated the owners. No other statement was given on the closure of the restaurant. Read more.
photo by Donna Vissman
Bed Bath & Beyond announced in April it would close all of its stores. The local store at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard has now officially closed for business. Read more.
Photo by Donna Vissman
It’s a throwback Tuesday – Saffire will return to the Factory at Franklin but in a new spot. Read more.
See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for July 17-21, 2023. Read more.
photo by Michael Carpenter
The UPS store in Spring Hill will be moving. Read more.