Top Stories From August 10, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from August 10, 2023.

1Pork Belly Farmhouse in Nolensville Has Officially Closed

Pork Belly Farmhouse

Pork Belly Farmhouse in Nolensville has closed for business, stated the owners. No other statement was given on the closure of the restaurant. Read more.

2Bed Bath & Beyond in Franklin Closes

photo by Donna Vissman

Bed Bath &  Beyond announced in April it would close all of its stores. The local store at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard has now officially closed for business. Read more.

3Saffire Restaurant to Reopen at The Factory in Franklin

It's a throwback Tuesday-Saffire will return to the Factory at Franklin but in a new spot.
Photo by Donna Vissman

It’s a throwback Tuesday – Saffire will return to the Factory at Franklin but in a new spot. Read more.

4Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for July 17

for sale house ai

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for July 17-21, 2023. Read more.

5The UPS Store in Spring Hill is on the Move

photo by Michael Carpenter

The UPS store in Spring Hill will be moving. Read more.

