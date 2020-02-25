4 Live in Color – Orange Peel and Saffron

An art piece is one of the best ways to bring attention to a focal point in a room. With bright colors like orange, yellow, and cranberry, this large art piece engages all of the senses and gives life to the space. Because most of the other furniture and décor in the room are white, beige, or gold, the art plays well off the colors and makes them feel like a part of the cohesive design.

The blanket tucked away neatly on the couch echoes the deep colors in the painting to ensure that the design carries well throughout the room. To get this design, you can opt for a piece of art with pops of color like those of Orange Peel or Saffron to energize your space without making it feel like you’re saturating the space with bright colors alone.

Color is just one of the many ways you can update your space, and with the beautiful, unique shades in the Pantone color palette for Spring/Summer, you can truly catch the hearts and minds of any guest. We invite you to explore this year’s palette, and challenge you to get creative in your home this spring!

