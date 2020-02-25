As the weather gets warmer and the days get longer, spring feelings bring forth happiness, excitement, and inspiration for the year to come. One simple way that you can capture the spirit of spring in your home is by using colors from Pantone’s Spring/summer 2020 NYFW Color Palette, says Carpet One. They’ve curated a collection of designs that were inspired by this year’s colors to help you construct a design in your home that feels just as inviting as the spring weather.
1Classic Blue and Saffron
Simply put, the color blue is a timeless classic that will never go out of style. Always working to incite stillness and comfort, it can be bold and bright or deeply saturated, while still offering a sense of serenity in a space.
In this kitchen, the blue cabinets take center stage as the focal point of the room without overwhelming the refined design. With bright light from the window and the white countertops, the color truly gets an opportunity to shine. The cabinets also contrast well with the basic brass cabinet handles and saffron inspired stools, while the simplicity of the overall design brings all of the elements together.
The blue and saffron inspired colors balance each other out without straying too far from a design that will look amazing for years to come. You can also achieve a design like this by opting for a couple of bright colors from the Spring/Summer color palette and pairing them together in a space with lots of light.
2Cultured Color – Turquoise
For a bolder, more unique dining room, choose one color from the palette that catches your eye, like this open-concept dining room. The seats of the chairs, the rug, and the vase on the table are all shades inspired by the mystical teal color, Mosaic Blue. While they do make the space feel bold and bright, they don’t add unnecessary color, but instead, bring value to the cohesive design of the space.
The natural wood table and the metal on the dining room chairs work together to make the space feel whole, and the greenery on the table also serves a purpose; it livens the room with an organic sophistication that also lengthens the height of the space.
3Sophisticated Style with Faded Denim and Grape Compote
Pairing a refreshing shade of blue with shiny white tiles brings forth a brilliance that cannot be missed in this bathroom setting. Inspired by Faded Denim, the shape and color of the tile flooring mosaic accentuates the lines of the glass shower enclosure, while the chrome plumbing fixtures make the space feel clean and collected. By adding subtle storage pieces to your home like the corner cabinet and vanity in a neutral tone, you can make your space even more elevated and refined.
The addition of the grape compote color also comes alive as it sits atop the small but style-appropriate stool. This delicate piece brings together the faded denim, white, and chrome with a touch of greenery. You can also invest in a small house plant or flower to liven your tile-filled bathroom.
4Live in Color – Orange Peel and Saffron
An art piece is one of the best ways to bring attention to a focal point in a room. With bright colors like orange, yellow, and cranberry, this large art piece engages all of the senses and gives life to the space. Because most of the other furniture and décor in the room are white, beige, or gold, the art plays well off the colors and makes them feel like a part of the cohesive design.
The blanket tucked away neatly on the couch echoes the deep colors in the painting to ensure that the design carries well throughout the room. To get this design, you can opt for a piece of art with pops of color like those of Orange Peel or Saffron to energize your space without making it feel like you’re saturating the space with bright colors alone.
Color is just one of the many ways you can update your space, and with the beautiful, unique shades in the Pantone color palette for Spring/Summer, you can truly catch the hearts and minds of any guest. We invite you to explore this year’s palette, and challenge you to get creative in your home this spring!
