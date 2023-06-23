Top-selling Realtor Susan Gregory Shares Her Favorite Williamson County Restaurants

Susan Gregory is a well-known realtor serving Williamson County and the surrounding area. Client meetings and meals on the go often take her to the local restaurants. She shares her top restaurants to help new residents and those considering buying a home in the area get an idea of the atmosphere and entertainment options.

Williamson County Restaurants Worth a Visit

If you’ll be in Williamson County, be sure to stop by one of these restaurants from Susan Gregory’s list of top restaurants.

The Rutledge

Style: American restaurant

Address: 105 International Dr., Franklin, TN 37067

Whether you’re looking for a fun spot to grab brunch on the weekends or want some solid American food, such as the hot chicken sandwich, steak rolls or buffalo salmon sliders, you’ll find it at The Rutledge. And with later hours until 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday or midnight Friday and Saturday, it’s also a great place to grab takeout on a busy day when you find yourself running from children’s sporting events or after-work commitments. The atmosphere is relaxed and enjoyable no matter the occasion you’re there to celebrate.

J. Alexander’s

Style: American, steakhouse

Address: 1721 Galleria Blvd., Franklin, TN 37064

The prime rib is absolutely incredible at J. Alexanders. But if you’re looking for something a bit lighter, you’ll enjoy the Cypress salad with a side of grilled artichokes. Then, of course, there are the steak options, which you can’t go wrong with at this outstanding steakhouse. There’s something for everyone on the menu. And while the restaurant is nice, it isn’t overly fancy. You can drop in after a day of shopping nearby without feeling uncomfortable in normal out-and-about attire. You can also enjoy some unique signature cocktails you won’t find elsewhere, such as the pear martini.

Puckett’s

Style: Southern

Address: 120 4th Ave. S, Franklin, TN 37064

Located in the heart of downtown Franklin, Puckett’s offers down-home cooking. Some can’t-miss dishes include fried chicken, pulled pork, and piggy mac (mac and cheese with pulled pork and BBQ sauce). It’s a restaurant with moderate noise. And if you’re looking for a way to get out and enjoy the fresh air, you can ride your bike to Puckett’s and use the bike parking. The restaurant offers a casual setting that is great if you’re dining with children or looking for an unassuming place to dine.

Izzy’s

Style: American

Address: 901 Columbia Ave., Franklin, TN 37064

Head to Izzy’s for live music, outdoor seating and a relaxed, kid-friendly environment. You won’t want to miss the lobster fries if you stop in. The butter-poached lobster is served with homemade garlic aioli and on top of fries. If seafood isn’t your style, you can enjoy the house burger or authentic street tacos. It’s a great place to enjoy a good meal alongside live entertainment.

Sperry’s

Style: Steakhouse

Address: 650 Frazier Dr., Franklin, TN 37067

For a classy environment with outstanding food, Sperry’s is the place to go. Make plans to stay for dessert because the bananas foster is out of this world. Some dishes to consider when dining at Sperry’s include prime rib, crab cakes, lobster mac or the bacon-wrapped filet. The service is attentive and the atmosphere is one some have called “country club cozy.” It’s a relaxing ambiance ideal for celebrating a special occasion or just getting out of the house for a meal.

BrickTop’s

Style: American

Address: 1576 W McEwen Dr., Franklin, TN 37067

For a fine dining experience with an extensive menu, head to BrickTop’s. Get started with deviled eggs or the lobster bisque. The entrées are diverse, including baby back ribs, steak frites, bistro chicken, wedge salad, fish tacos and crab cakes. There truly is something for everyone, and even if you’ve been to the restaurant before, you can have a whole new experience exploring another part of the menu.

55 South

Style: American

Address: 403 Main St., Franklin, TN 37064

The vibe at 55 South is a bit more modern as it’s in an industrial space. The noise level is moderate, making it suitable for gatherings. Plus, the restaurant offers happy hour specials, though prices are reasonable at any time. Some of the dishes it is well-known for include fish tacos, gumbo and po boy remix. The whiskey selections are extensive. Just be aware that the restaurant doesn’t take reservations and it’s a popular place, so try to come during a less popular time.

Gray’s on Main

Style: Southern

Address: 332 Main St, Franklin, TN 37064

At Gray’s on Main, start your meal with an order of bacon-wrapped figs. The mix of the sweet from the figs and salty bacon is incredible. Or if that isn’t your thing, you can get the fried pimento cheeseballs, which are a delicious twist on the classic fried mozzarella sticks. Then move on to some incredible downhome cooking, such as fried chicken, Nashville hot chicken sandwich, or grit cakes. Be aware that dishes rotate with the season as the restaurant aims to use fresh, seasonal ingredients.

The Best Neighborhoods in Williamson County

If you’re looking for insights into the best neighborhoods or places to go in Williamson County, Susan Gregory is an expert. She doesn’t just help people buy and sell homes. She helps them establish homes where they’ll thrive and find the community they’ve always wanted. Contact her now at gregory_susan@bellsouth.net or 615-207-5600.