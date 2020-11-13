Top Seeded BA Eagles Squeak By

The Brentwood Academy Eagles hosted Pope John Paul II in round two of the Tennessee high school football playoffs. The Eagles had a bye week last week after finishing the regular season undefeated.

The Eagles continued to play at high level tonight as they beat JPII 34-31.

JPII received the ball first and made quick work as they drove down and scored a touchdown on the opening drive of the game. They led 7-0.

BA responded with a nice drive of their own, however they were held to a field goal. JPII still led 7-3. In what felt like the blink of an eye, JPII had two more touchdowns added to their lead. At the end of the first quarter, JPII led 21-3.

In the second quarter, BA gathered their wits and chopped away at the lead. First, Montiel connected on an eighteen yard pass to cut the lead to 21-10. Then later in the second quarter, Montiel hit Scott from thirty yards out to trim the lead to 21-17.

Then with just under thirty seconds remaining in the half, Montiel connected with Annoor to completely erase the JPII lead. BA now led 24-21. That would be how the first half came to a close.

In the third quarter, BA scored their fourth unanswered touchdown with an eight yard touchdown run from Scott. The Eagles led 31-21.

The Eagles would get the ball backed up in their own end zone and JPII would capitalize. They got a safety to make it 31-23.

BA would get a stop on defense, then on offense the Eagles drove down the field and tacked on a field goal to increase their lead to 34-23.

JPII would not go away though as they scored on their ensuing possession and made a two point conversion to make it 34-31. The game would come to an end with BA still on top 34-31.

