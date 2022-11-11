Top SEC Matchups for Week 11 (and Where to Watch)

#5. Texas A&M at Auburn

6:30 CT, November 12th, 2022, on SEC Network

Two teams sitting at 3-6, both having spiraling seasons, both must win to make a bowl. That mission should either of these teams choose to accept it, starts this week. One team will be disqualified from bowl eligibility after the final whistle around 10:00 CT. A&M has more to lose considering the money Jimbo Fisher is being paid as well as program expectations. Auburn on the other hand is playing at home with house money and an interim head coach. This one could get interesting.

#4. South Carolina at Florida

3:00 CT, November 12th, 2022, on SEC Network

Florida has a great opportunity this weekend, at home, to become bowl eligible. South Carolina will be looking to add another SEC win to a late season resurgence. With a night home game matchup with Tennessee coming up, they need to be careful to not overlook Anthony Richardson and the Gators. While South Carolina has the better record and has won four of their last five, Florida is an eight-point favorite in the swamp.

#3. Missouri at Tennessee 5

11:00 CT, November 12th, 2022, on CBS

Missouri comes into Knoxville with some near misses this season. It’s not unrealistic to think that this Missouri team is better than their record says they are, but will that be enough to survive the onslaught that awaits them in Neyland Stadium. Tennessee cannot win or go to the SEC championship game, so style points will matter the rest of the way. Unfortunately for Mizzou that begins this weekend.

#2. Alabama 9 at Ole Miss 11

2:30 CT, November 12th, 2022, on CBS

This game is huge for both these programs as it decides who will be in second place in the SEC West, which makes a big difference in bowl game selection, and if something disastrous were to happen to LSU in the last three weeks of the season the team that wins this game, while highly unlikely, could slip into first place and the championship game. Lane Kiffin vs Nick Saban would usually be interesting enough on its own, but this season we have seen Alabama narrowly fail two big road tests. Can they pass this one?

#1. LSU 7 at Arkansas

11:00 CT, November 12th, 2022, on ESPN

This game may not be the biggest matchup, but it has the biggest implications in a close enough matchup for this to be our top game this weekend. That’s not to say that Arkansas isn’t good, I actually believe they have a really talented team that underperformed this season after some lofty expectations that they weren’t necessarily ready for. It’s this kind of team, especially with a quarterback like KJ Jefferson, that has the ability to show up on any given Saturday and throw a wrench in some championship and potential playoff aspirations in a home game. LSU is a 3.5-point favorite on the road and will need to play relatively mistake free to get out of Arkansas with a win.