Top Prospects Lead Nashville Sounds to Victory

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds (80-64, 40-30), powered by the efforts of three of Milwaukee’s top six prospects, snagged a 6-4 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (69-77, 37-34) at First Horizon Park on Wednesday night. Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee’s top prospect, earned his first Triple-A RBI, while Carlos Rodriguez (No. 6) fanned half a dozen in his Triple-A debut.

Post-Game Notes

With Carlos Rodriguez’s strikeout of Jake Mangum to start the fifth inning, the Sounds set a new franchise record for punchouts in a season. The previous mark of 1,265 was set in 2022.

Garrett Mitchell (0-for-4, R) and Darin Ruf (0-for-3, BB) each appeared on rehab assignment from Milwaukee. Mitchell served as the designated hitter while Ruf played nine innings at first base.

Tyler Black extended his hitting streak to 11 games with yet another multi-hit night. Since the streak began on September 7, the prospect is batting .429 (18-for-42) with seven extra-base hits, nine RBI, seven walks, 12 runs and a 1.234 OPS.

Despite the victory, the Nashville Sounds were officially eliminated from the International League second half title chase with Durham’s blowout victory at Gwinnett.

Nashville issued 10 walks tonight, matching a season high previously set on July 4 vs. Columbus.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets for the rest of the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Source: Nashville Sounds

MORE SPORTS NEWS