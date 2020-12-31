top news stories of 2020

As 2020 comes to a close, we take a look back at the most-read stories of the year. These are the 10 most-read news stories on Williamson Source over 2020.
1Total Coronavirus Case Count in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Health updates its information on the number of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee daily.
2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County.
3State Begins Processing Additional $300 Unemployment Benefit
Published August 28, 2020
The state of Tennessee began processing the $300 Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) unemployment benefit on August 26.
4Where to Get COVID-19 Test In and Near Williamson County
If you think you need a COVID-19 test, here are some things to know and places where you can get a test.
5Spring Hill Human Trafficking Sting Nets Multiple Arrests
Published January 15, 2020
A two-day undercover operation by Special Agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit and detectives with the Spring Hill Police Department resulted in the arrest of several men, including three who are charged with solicitation of a minor.
6Sam’s Club in Franklin Announces Temporary Closure
Published December 21, 2020
Sam's Club, located at 3070 Mallory Lane in Franklin, TN closed temporarily. The club closed Monday evening (Dec 21) and reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec 23.
7The Home Depot Announces Business Updates in Response to COVID-19
Published April 2, 2020
The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, provided an update on several temporary changes to its business in response to COVID-19.
8Alan Jackson’s Franklin Home is For Sale
Published September 28, 2020
Country artist Alan Jackson and wife Denise, have put their Franklin home on the market, reports Taste of Country.
9First TN Case of Coronavirus Detected in Williamson County
Published March 5, 2020
A Williamson County resident tested positive for the virus Wednesday, March 4. This was the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Tennessee.
10RH Outlet Opens in Cool Springs
Published December 16, 2020
The upscale furniture store, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, has just opened an outlet in Cool Springs. It is located at 1626 Galleria Boulevard next to the Nike outlet store.