Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 4, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 4 to September 9.

  • Two Tennessee Judges Die Over Labor Day Weekend
    Two Tennessee judges passed away over the Labor Day weekend, reports the Tennessee Judiciary. Read more.

  • Local Chef to Appear on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ this Season
    Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu. Read more.

  • What We Know About the Disappearance of Eliza Fletcher
    Cleotha Henderson, accused of killing 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher, of Memphis, after kidnapping her early last Friday, appeared in court Wednesday. Read more.

