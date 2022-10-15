Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: October 9, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 9 to October 14, 2022.

Cheatham County Source

  • Loretta Lynn Laid to Rest on her Ranch in Hurricane Mills
    Country legend, Loretta Lynn was buried on Friday, October 7th, reports WKRN. Read more.

  • Register Today to be in the Ashland City Christmas Parade
    We know it’s not even Halloween yet, but it’s time to register your float for the 2022 Ashland City Christmas Parade! Read more.

  • Mark Your Calendars For Cheatham County Free Dump Day for Residents
    The County Mayor’s Office along with the Solid Waste Department announces a free dump day for residents in October. Read more.

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

