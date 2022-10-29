Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 24, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 24 to October 28, 2022.

Cheatham County Source

  • The Haunted City of Pegram
    Recently celebrating 50 years as a city, it is now believed to be a rest stop for those visiting from the other side. In fact, there are those who think it is a cursed city. Read more.

  • Cheatham County Native Selected for Pilot Program That Trains Rural Doctors
    Ascension Saint Thomas and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center are addressing the shortage of physicians in rural communities with the pilot of Middle Tennessee’s first rural track for family medicine residents. Read more.

  • Celebrate Ashland City’s 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat at Riverbluff Park
    Enjoy this free event as and celebrate Halloween as a community. Come early and decorate your car. Please bring plenty of supplies and be set up by 3:45 p.m. Read more.

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

Previous articlePapa C Pies Raises Money and Grows a Mustache
Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here