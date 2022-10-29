Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 24, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 24 to October 28, 2022.
Cheatham County Source
The Haunted City of Pegram
Recently celebrating 50 years as a city, it is now believed to be a rest stop for those visiting from the other side. In fact, there are those who think it is a cursed city. Read more.
Cheatham County Native Selected for Pilot Program That Trains Rural Doctors
Ascension Saint Thomas and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center are addressing the shortage of physicians in rural communities with the pilot of Middle Tennessee’s first rural track for family medicine residents. Read more.
Celebrate Ashland City’s 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat at Riverbluff Park
Enjoy this free event as and celebrate Halloween as a community. Come early and decorate your car. Please bring plenty of supplies and be set up by 3:45 p.m. Read more.
Davidson County Source
Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022
Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Read more.
Victim Identified in Fatal Shooting Outside Club Premium on Murfreesboro Pike
Homicide Unit detectives are working to identify the occupants of a black sedan from which shots were fired at 5:45 a.m. toward the front of Club Premium, 833 Murfreesboro Pike, fatally wounding Nathan Garvin, 29. Read more.
Get Ready – George Strait and Chris Stapleton are Teaming Up for a Nashville Concert in 2023
George Strait just announced a stadium tour with Chris Stapleton in 2023. There will only be six dates on the tour. Read more.
Dickson County Source
Coming Soon: Boo Fest in Downtown Dickson
Mark your calendar for Boo Fest on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 5 pm in Downtown Dickson. Read more.
Dickson Police Looking to ID this Subject
Dickson Police Department Criminal Investigations needs help identifying this subject. If you have any information, please contact Detective Kidd at 615-441-9550, or you can message this page. Read more.
Maury County Source
Circle & Stars Pizza is Now Open in Columbia
Located inside the Factory at Columbia, 101 N James M Campbell Boulevard in Suite 11, the business opened on Tuesday, October 4th. Read more.
Elle Kings Films Latest Music Video in Columbia
Elle King is releasing a country album titled Come Get Your Wife in early 2023. This is a sneak peek at a song from the album titled “Try Jesus”. Read more.
UPDATE: Auna Nicole Hardin From Columbia has Been Found
The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate 15-year-old missing juvenile Auna Nicole Hardin. Read more.
Robertson County Source
3 Not-to-Miss Events This Halloween in Springfield
Looking for some fun things to do for Halloween? Here are 3 family-friendly events taking place during Halloween weekend in Springfield. Read more.
Bring Your Whole Family to Trick-or-Treat on the Square in Downtown Springfield This Halloween
Mark your calendar for Trick-or-Treat on the Square in downtown Springfield on Monday, October 31, 2022 from 10:00 am- 4:00 pm. Read more.
Learn How to Uncover Your Family Stories During Family History Day at the Tennessee State Library
From beginners to seasoned genealogists, anyone can learn how to discover their family stories at the Tennessee State Library & Archives’ Family History Day on Saturday, Oct. 29, starting at 9:30 a.m. with research assistance available all day. Read more.
Rutherford Source
- Suspects Steal Over $9K of Merchandise From Murfreesboro Store
Do you know these individuals? Police would like to talk to them about a theft case. Read more.
- Suspects Wanted for Alleged Theft Activity at a Smyrna Walmart
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the suspects pictured of theft activity at Walmart in Smyrna. Read more.
- 3 Rutherford County Students Charged with Making Unfound Threats to Four Schools
Three Rutherford County school students were charged with making false reports after allegedly threatening school safety this week, said School Resource Officer Capt. Brad Harrison. Read more.
Sumner County Source
6 Holiday Markets to Get the Holiday Season Started
There is nothing quite like getting a head start on Christmas shopping. Here are six holiday markets that feature local creators and boutiques. Read more.
Groundbreaking on New Housing Community in Goodlettsville Takes Place Wednesday
A groundbreaking ceremony is taking place today (Wednesday, October 26) for Stone Bridge Lofts, a 311-unit mixed-use development project in Goodlettsville. Read more.
Williamson Source
The Water Tower at The Factory at Franklin Will Undergo a Transformation
Just as the trees of Franklin are donning their warm autumn hues, the city’s tallest landmark – The Factory at Franklin water tower – is turning from green to red. Read more.
Fairview Man Charged With Criminal Homicide After Beating Man to Death and Stuffing Body in Freezer
A Fairview family is in jail after police say they played a role in the death of a man beaten to death and then stuffed into a freezer according to a story by WSMV. Read more.
Two WCS Students Ace the ACT
Two more WCS high school students have achieved the sought-after goal of earning a perfect score on their ACT exams. Read more.
Wilson County Source
New Restaurant and Bakehouse Opening in Lebanon
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell and the husband-and-wife chef team, Nick & Audra Guidry, announced that a new restaurant and bakehouse will open in Historic Downtown Lebanon. Read more.
New Balance Athletics to Open New Distribution Center in Lebanon
New Balance Athletics officials announced the leading athletic footwear and apparel manufacturer will invest $68.5 million to establish a new distribution center in Lebanon, Tennessee. Read more.
Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli Tour to Make a Stop in Nashville
Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced new US tour dates for February and May 2023, featuring shows in Nashville, New Orleans, Sunrise, Tampa, Sacramento, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Minneapolis and two dates in Los Angeles returning to the legendary Hollywood Bowl. Read more.