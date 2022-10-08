Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: October 2, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 2 to October 7, 2022.

Cheatham County Source

  • Our Top 5 High School Football Games to Watch for Week 8
    This weekend there are some great matchups in the Middle Tennessee area for high school football. Read more.

  • Secretary of State Warns of New Scam Targeting Tennesseans
    Secretary of State Tre Hargett is warning Tennesseans about an official-looking mailer from TN UCC Statement Service that incorrectly implies that businesses or individuals need a copy of the UCC-1 financing statement filed against them. Read more.

  • Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Collection Service in Cheatham County This Weekend
    The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Cheatham and Marion counties on Saturday, Oct. 8. Read more.

