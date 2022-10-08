Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: October 2, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 2 to October 7, 2022.
Cheatham County Source
Our Top 5 High School Football Games to Watch for Week 8
This weekend there are some great matchups in the Middle Tennessee area for high school football.
Secretary of State Warns of New Scam Targeting Tennesseans
Secretary of State Tre Hargett is warning Tennesseans about an official-looking mailer from TN UCC Statement Service that incorrectly implies that businesses or individuals need a copy of the UCC-1 financing statement filed against them.
Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Collection Service in Cheatham County This Weekend
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Cheatham and Marion counties on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Davidson County Source
Nashville Woman and Man from Wednesday’s Murder-Suicide Case Identified
The woman and man found fatally shot inside a home in the 2000 block of 20th Avenue South are identified.
Sample Over 30 Types of Tequila at The Nashville Tequila Festival This October
Come out to The Park at Onec1ty (8 C1ty Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209) on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 6-9 pm for the Nashville Tequila Festival and kick off the spooky season in one super-spirited evening.
Nashville Robbery Suspect Arrested with Loaded Pistol and Drugs
Violent Crimes Initiative detectives Friday arrested Andre Dean, 38, after two men were robbed at an Old Smith Springs Road residence and recovered a loaded pistol and drugs, including cocaine & fentanyl.
Dickson County Source
Just Love Coffee to Open in Former Rite Aid
Just Love Coffee is coming to Dickson, Tennessee. Founded by Robb and Emily Webb in Murfreesboro, Tennessee in 2009 as a socially conscious business that originally sold coffee online and donated a percentage of profits to parents adopting children from overseas, they have since franchised the business.
Coming Soon: Dickson’s Halloween Full Moon Block Party
The community is invited Dickson's third Full Moon Block Party on Saturday, October 8, from 2pm – 8pm.
An Immersive Nutcracker Experience is Coming to Nashville
Lighthouse Immersive, the innovators behind Immersive Van Gogh exhibition will bring holiday magic to families this year. The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle.
Maury County Source
Marcy Jo’s Muletown in Columbia Closes
The Marcy Jo's Muletown location in downtown Columbia announced it has closed. Marcy Jo's Muletown was located at 105 East 6th Street, Columbia.
Light Hill Meats Opens Retail Butcher Store in Spring Hill
Light Hill Meats is announcing the opening of its retail butcher store in Spring Hill, Tennessee. The store carries locally grown meats like beef, lamb, and pork, as well as offers a variety of other proteins like seafood, chicken, and exotics.
Halloween Happenings in Maury County
There are many fun happenings for kids and adults in Maury County celebrating Halloween, everything from creating art to running to sipping wine, as well as the traditional candy hunt. Below is a sampler list of seven of these events.
Robertson County Source
Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co. to Open in Springfield
What's better than coffee and ice cream? We can't think of anything! And Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co offers just that, and they are opening soon in Springfield!
- 10 Most Expensive Properties for Sale in Robertson County
With Nashville growing at such a rapid rate and the property prices along with it, more and more people are beginning to realize that maybe an hour commute into town is not so bad.
Tamale Trail: A One-of-a- Kind Culinary & Historical Trail in Mississippi
Mississippi may be better known for its Delta catfish and beautiful beaches along the Gulf Coast, but there's a trail that dissects the Magnolia State, and just by traveling it, tells a tale of the history and the connection of two distinct cultures that came together in delicious fashion.
Rutherford Source
- Murfreesboro Police Looking for Two Felony Lane Gang Suspects
Detectives need help identifying two women believed to be part of a Felony Lane Gang.
- Riverdale High School Teacher and Coach Passes Away
Riverdale High teacher Stephen Williams unexpectedly passed away, according to the school. He was 60 years old.
- 3 Must See Halloween-Themed Pop-Up Bars in Nashville
Pop-up bars are becoming a part of the season and Halloween is no different. We found three Halloween-themed pop-up bars to visit during spooky season.
Sumner County Source
Mega Millions Jackpot Tops $400 Million for October 7th Drawing
The first week of spooky October ends with a big Mega Millions® jackpot – an estimated $410 million ($213.8 million cash) is up for grabs on Friday, October 7. It's the third time this year the jackpot has surpassed the $400 million mark!
Bring the Family to Trick or Treat at Drakes Creek Park This Halloween
This Halloween season, bring the entire family to Drakes Creek Park for a night of trick-or-treating.
Country Legend Loretta Lynn Has Died
In a statement released by the family to AP, "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills."
Williamson Source
The Grilled Cheeserie Closes in Downtown Franklin
Located at 334 Main Street, the restaurant opened back in June 2019. Today, there's a sign placed on the door saying, "We'll Miss You Franklin! But don't worry, the truck will still be around serving up cheesy goodness."
What’s New to Streaming in October 2022
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this October 2022 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu.
$100,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Spring Hill
Woo Hoo! A Powerball player in Spring Hill won $100,000 from the drawing held last night, October 1, 2022.
Wilson County Source
Three Halloween Events in Wilson County
Halloween is a time for candy, costumes, ghosts and creepy movies. Here are three events happening in Wilson County that will be sure to deliver Halloween fun.
Five Things You May Not Know About Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn
At age 90, country music legend Loretta Lynn died. In memory of the female trailblazer, we have five things you should know about Loretta Lynn.
Country Artist Hardy Recovering From Injuries After Tour Bus Accident
Country artist, Hardy shared on social media that he, along with three others, were involved in a tour bus accident over the weekend. The country artist was returning from a show in Bristol when the accident occurred.