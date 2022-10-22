Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: October 17, 2022

Austin Timberlake
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 17 to October 21, 2022.

Cheatham County Source

  • Blake Shelton to Film New Game Show in Nashville at Ole Red
    A new USA Network game show called “Barmageddon” will be filmed in Nashville at Ole Red on Broadway. Read more.

  • Celebrate Ashland City’s 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat at Riverbluff Park
    Enjoy this free event as and celebrate Halloween as a community. Come early and decorate your car. Please bring plenty of supplies and be set up by 3:45 p.m. Read more.

  • Pegram Residents – Are You Interested in a Free Weather Radio? Let the Town Know!
    The Town of Pegram is gathering interest in a program that will provide a weather radio to those who don’t have access to a device that provides instant inclement weather reports. Read more.

