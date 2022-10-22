Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: October 17, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 17 to October 21, 2022.
Cheatham County Source
-
Blake Shelton to Film New Game Show in Nashville at Ole Red
A new USA Network game show called “Barmageddon” will be filmed in Nashville at Ole Red on Broadway. Read more.
-
Celebrate Ashland City’s 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat at Riverbluff Park
Enjoy this free event as and celebrate Halloween as a community. Come early and decorate your car. Please bring plenty of supplies and be set up by 3:45 p.m. Read more.
-
Pegram Residents – Are You Interested in a Free Weather Radio? Let the Town Know!
The Town of Pegram is gathering interest in a program that will provide a weather radio to those who don’t have access to a device that provides instant inclement weather reports. Read more.
Davidson County Source
-
Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022
Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Read more.
-
One Dead in Middle Tennessee Plane Crash
A plane crashed in Brentwood this week, claiming the life of one individual. Read more.
-
Nashville Detectives Investigate Targeted, Fatal Shooting of 17-Year-Old
Homicide Unit detectives investigated the targeted, fatal shooting of Leroy Brown, 17, at his home on Vista Lane. Read more.
Dickson County Source
-
Coming Soon: Boo Fest in Downtown Dickson
Mark your calendar for Boo Fest on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 5 pm in Downtown Dickson. Read more.
-
The 9th Annual Bell Ringer Trail Run Takes Place This December at Montgomery Bell State Park
The 9th Annual Bell Ringer Trail Run will take place on Saturday, December 10th at Montgomery Bell State Park. Read more.
-
Mark Your Calendar for the Christmas Parade in Downtown Dickson
Come out on Saturday, December 11th from 5-9 pm for the Downtown Dickson Christmas parade! This year’s theme is “Let Your Light Shine!” Read more.
Maury County Source
-
Did You Know One of the Best Student Trap Shooters in the Nation is in Maury County?
Caroline Cashion is well known in the national trap, skeet, and sporting clays circuit. She is currently one of the top athletes in the State and is a seven-time Scholastic All-American, which is a tough position to hold out of 10,000+ athletes nationwide. Read more.
-
City of Columbia Approves South Garden Streetscape Enhancement Project
The City of Columbia is pleased to announce the approval of the South Garden Streetscape Enhancement Project! Read more.
-
Full List of Artisans to be at Downtown Franklin’s PumpkinFest 2022
Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest. Read more.
Robertson County Source
-
Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co. to Open in Springfield
What’s better than coffee and ice cream? We can’t think of anything! And Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co offers just that, and they are opening soon in Springfield! Read more.
-
Bring Your Whole Family to Trick-or-Treat on the Square in Downtown Springfield This Halloween
Mark your calendar for Trick-or-Treat on the Square in downtown Springfield on Monday, October 31, 2022 from 10:00 am- 4:00 pm. Read more.
-
Springfield’s Fall Curbside Household Junk Collection Taking Place Through Halloween
Do you have large items cluttering your home or garage? The City of Springfield’s fall curbside household junk collection is taking place now through October 31, 2022. Read more.
Rutherford Source
- Blackman High School Student Dies After Shooting at a Rockvale Home
A Blackman High School senior died after suffering a gunshot wound Wednesday at a Link Road home in the Rockvale community. Read more.
- Murfreesboro Family Escapes House Fire Unharmed
The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) is investigating the cause of a house fire that displaced a Murfreesboro family on Monday, Oct. 17. Read more.
-
Fatal E.coli Outbreak at Lucky Ladd Farms Responsible for Death of 2-Year-Old
An E.coli outbreak at Lucky Ladd Farms in Eagleville, TN is responsible for the death of a 2-year-old, reports News Channel 5. Read more.
Sumner County Source
-
6 Holiday Markets to Get the Holiday Season Started
There is nothing quite like getting a head start on Christmas shopping. Here are six holiday markets that feature local creators and boutiques. Read more.
-
Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Sumner County! Read more.
-
13 Classic Horror Movies to Watch This Halloween
While there have been many great horror tales put on film in recent years, going back to some famous and some not so well know horror films from years past can be spine-tingling. Read more.
Williamson Source
-
Here’s a New Way to Explore Franklin and Leiper’s Fork Without Worrying About Parking
A new vintage trolley hop-on, hop-off tour that will allow guests to experience Franklin and Leiper’s Fork at their own pace, without a car, has launched from Gray Line Tennessee. Read more.
-
Two Suspects Pickpocket Senior Shopper in Franklin
They stole cash and credit cards from a senior citizen’s purse while she shopped at TJ Maxx. There is a cash reward for information. Read more.
-
Do You Remember Earl’s Fruit Stand & Pumpkinland in Downtown Franklin?
Rambling down Franklin Road towards downtown, just over the bridge across the Harpeth River sat Earl’s Fruit Stand. Every fall the purveyor of fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs, turned his business into a child’s dream called “Pumpkinland.” Read more.
Wilson County Source
-
Mt. Juliet Police Arrest Wanted Felony Person While Parked in Fire Lane
Unlawful fire lane parking enforcement led to the discovery of a felony wanted person who just shoplifted. Read more.
-
Kanye West to Acquire Nashville-Based Social Media Platform Parler
Parlement Technologies announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell Parler to Ye (formerly known as Kanye West). Read more.
-
3 Holiday Shopping Events Offering Unique Gifts
There is nothing like giving a gift that has been handmade by a local artist or artisan. Not only does it support the local community, but often these creatives use repurposed and vintage items that are healthier and much better for the environment than putting aged items into the dump. Read more.