Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 7, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from November 7 to November 11, 2022.
Cheatham County Source
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Cheatham County for Nov. 9, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Cheatham County with their most recent inspection score as of November 9, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. Read more.
Celebrate Veterans Day 2022 With These 10 Events
As Veterans Day approaches, we want to give thanks to those who served our country. Here are ten events in Middle Tennessee that we can enjoy showing our appreciation to our veterans. Read more.
Powerball Winners Reported in Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet
The captivating world-record Powerball jackpot run ended with a single ticket holder in California matching all six numbers drawn to win the $2.04 billion jackpot. Read more.
Davidson County Source
Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home
Missing teenager Alyssa Nesmith, 16, who walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after an argument with a family member, was located at a residence on Lincoya Bay Drive. Read more.
‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ Comedians to Bring New Comedy Improv Tour to Nashville
The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? are proud to present their new improv tour: WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? The tour will be coming to The Fisher Center, 2020 Belmont Boulevard on the Belmont University campus next year. Read more.
Pipe Replacement Prompts Closure of River Road in Nashville
The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be closing SR 251/River Road in Nashville for a pipe replacement. Read more.
Dickson County Source
November 8, 2022 Election Results
Below are the unofficial election results from the November 8, 2022 election. We’ve listed the unofficial results from the state and federal elections. Read more.
Watch Out for Pushy Parking Lot Car Repair
Dent repair scams have been around for years, but that doesn’t mean people have stopped falling for them. Read more.
Dickson Police Searching For Information on These Subjects
The Dickson Police Department needs help identifying these subjects. If you have any information, please contact Detective Campbell at 615-441-9565, or you can message this page. Read more.
Maury County Source
Home for the Holidays TV Special with Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser to Feature Local Venue
This holiday season just got a little brighter with a heartwarming TV special, Homes for the Holidays, hosted by CMA and ACM award-winning artist Ashley McBryde. Read more.
Mark Your Calendar for the Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting
In partnership with the Columbia Main Street Corporation, the City of Columbia will host this year’s annual tradition of the Columbia Main Street Parade and Tree Lighting. Read more.
Riverwalk Park Basketball Court Gets Renovated
The City of Columbia is pleased to announce a collaborative partnership with the Columbia Breakfast Rotary Club on an improvement project of the Riverwalk Park basketball court. Read more.
Robertson County Source
Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co. to Open in Springfield
What’s better than coffee and ice cream? We can’t think of anything! And Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co offers just that, and they are opening soon in Springfield! Read more.
Veterans Day Food Freebies and Deals
This Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day. We’ve compiled a list of food freebies, specials, and deals for veterans and their families to enjoy. Read more.
Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week Two
The Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs are in round two, and we have your full schedule right here so you don’t miss any of the action. Read more.
Rutherford Source
Inmate Dies at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center
An inmate found unresponsive in his cell died Sunday at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, said Chief Deputy Keith Lowery. Read more.
Operation Fall Brake Enforcement on I-24, Veterans Parkway in Rutherford County
Extra law enforcement officers will concentrate on traffic laws to stop aggressive driving Wednesday on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro during “Operation Fall Brakes.” Read more.
Suspects Steal Merchandise From T-Mobile Store in Smyrna
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the pictured suspects of theft of merchandise at T-Mobile in Smyrna. Read more.
Sumner County Source
6 Holiday Markets to Get the Holiday Season Started
There is nothing quite like getting a head start on Christmas shopping. Here are six holiday markets that feature local creators and boutiques. Read more.
Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill Coming to Hendersonville in Early 2023
Finding authentic Cajun and Creole cuisine around Middle Tennessee is getting even easier – Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill is opening its third Middle Tennessee location, bringing Louisiana hospitality to Hendersonville early next year. Read more.
Don’t Miss These Holiday Events at Bridgestone Arena
Spend part of your holidays at Bridgestone Arena with these events. From hockey to concerts, there’s something to enjoy at Bridgestone from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve. Read more.
Williamson Source
Red Robin in Franklin Has Closed
Red Robin, known for its burgers, milkshakes, and bottomless fries has closed its Franklin location at 1762 Cool Springs Galleria Boulevard. All signage has been removed from the building. Read more.
Man Arrested for DUI After Hit and Run Crash in Busy Franklin Parking Lot
A Thompson’s Station man is free on bond but facing multiple charges after striking a parked car and several curbs in a busy parking lot. Read more.
Moe’s Original Bar B Que in Franklin Has Closed
Moe’s Original Bar B Que has closed its Franklin location at 9050 Carothers Parkway. The restaurant has been emptied, signage removed, and no notice of closure was left on the door. Read more.
Wilson County Source
Woman Allegedly Posing as Rideshare Driver, Stealing Wallets in Nashville
Central Precinct detectives are working to identify a woman allegedly posing as a rideshare driver downtown, who schemes to steal male victims’ wallets and uses their credit cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of gift cards. Read more.
Mt. Juliet Police Arrest Three Adults in Stolen Vehicle Out of Shelbyville
On Sunday, November 6, 2022 #MJGuardianShield alerted officers to an ‘03 Ford Expedition, stolen from Shelbyville on 11/1. Read more.
Man Charged with Sexual Exploitation of Six-Year-Old Boy
Detectives assigned to the MNPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit charged Dylan Colby Bowers, 32, with two counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a six-year-old boy after investigating a cyber tip reported by Google that Bowers’ account contained sexual images of the child. Read more.