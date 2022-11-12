Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 7, 2022

Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home Missing teenager Alyssa Nesmith, 16, who walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after an argument with a family member, was located at a residence on Lincoya Bay Drive. Read more.

‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ Comedians to Bring New Comedy Improv Tour to Nashville

The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? are proud to present their new improv tour: WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? The tour will be coming to The Fisher Center, 2020 Belmont Boulevard on the Belmont University campus next year. Read more.