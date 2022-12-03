Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 28, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from November 28 to December 2, 2022.

Cheatham County Source

  • 2 Kentucky Teens Charged With Murder of Nashville Gas Station Employee
    Two 15-year-olds from Kentucky have been charged with murder in Juvenile Court for the fatal shooting of Vishal Patel, 36, at the Kwik Sak, 4890 Lebanon Pike, Monday afternoon. Read more.

  • Family Christmas Events in Cheatham County
    The holiday season is upon us. Now is the time to pull your event calendar together to figure out the fun activities you and your family will participate in this year. Read more.

  • 5 Local Places to Shop for Holiday Gifts in Cheatham County
    There is nothing like shopping locally during the holidays. It stimulates the local economy and creates the character of the community. Read more.

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

