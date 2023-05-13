Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: May 8, 2023

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from May 8th to May 12th.
Cheatham County Source
-
In Case You Missed it: Ashland City Hosts Food Trucks at Riverbluff Park This Summer
As part of their Summer Series, Ashland City’s Parks and Recreation is bringing food trucks to Riverbluff Park on select Mondays this summer. Read more.
-
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of May 9, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of May 9, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Read more.
-
Two 18-Year-Olds Arrested Several Times Within Two Months for Car Burglaries
Metro Nashville detectives believe they have put a dent in vehicle burglaries in the Hermitage area with the arrests on Saturday, May 6, 2023 of two 18-year-olds who were free on bond for other offenses earlier this year. Read more.
Davidson County Source
-
Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through May 13, 2023
Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of May 8-13, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience. Read more.
-
New Music for You this Week- April 30, 2023
If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore. Read more.
-
6 Live Shows this Week- May 8, 2023
Here are six live shows to check out this week. Read more.
Dickson County Source
-
Splash Pad Construction in Dickson Nears Completion
A new splash pad will be opening in Dickson soon! Read more.
-
The City of Dickson Looking at Building Indoor Pool
The City of Dickson is looking at the possibility of building an aquatic facility that could include an indoor or indoor/outdoor swimming pool at Henslee Park. Read more.
-
1 Intruder Killed, Another Charged in Murfreesboro Home Invasion
Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives are investigating a home invasion where the homeowner shot two intruders, killing one and injuring the other on Friday night. Read more.
Maury County Source
-
Health Inspections: Donut Shops in Columbia for May 2023
These are the scores for donut shops in Columbia Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of May 9, 2023. Read more.
-
Driver Charged in Maury Co. Crash That Killed 64-Year-Old Woman
A man is facing charges after authorities say he is responsible for a crash that claimed the life of a 64-year-old woman in Maury County on May 4, 2023, according to WKRN. Read more.
-
Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County! Read more.
Robertson County Source
-
California Man Arrested in Murfreesboro After Police Intercepts Fentanyl Pills and Cocaine
A drug trafficking investigation between organizations in California and Middle Tennessee resulted in the seizure of approximately 14,000 fentanyl pills and the arrest of a California man. Read more.
-
25 Places for Mother’s Day Brunch
Make this Mother’s Day more of an event this year with a delicious brunch at a local restaurant. With new restaurants on the scene, along with the tried and true ones, there are lots of places to celebrate. Read more.
-
Owners And Operators Of Middle Tennessee Restaurants Plead Guilty In Scheme to Harbor Undocumented Workers
Five persons charged last year in an undocumented worker harboring scheme connected to eight mid-state restaurants, have pleaded guilty, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Thomas J. Jaworski. Read more.
Rutherford Source
-
Health Inspections: Donut Shops in Rutherford County for May 2023
These are the health scores for donut shops in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection score as of May 9, 2023. Read more.
-
Ribbon Cutting: Farrell-Calhoun in Murfreesboro
Farrell-Calhoun held its ribbon cutting on May 3, 2023, at 1131 Brinkley Avenue in Murfreesboro. Read more.
-
Murfreesboro Police Search for Man in Attempted Break-In
Murfreesboro detectives need help identifying a person of interest in an attempted theft case. Read more.
Sumner County Source
-
Woman Steals Nearly $250 Worth of Hair Extensions in Gallatin
The Gallatin Police Department is asking for assistance with locating an individual. Read more.
-
Ribbon Cutting: Sense Of Taste in Gallatin
Sense Of Taste held its ribbon cutting on April 18, 2023, at 229 Maharris Dr in Gallatin. Read more.
-
Swifties Wait 4 Hours for Taylor Swift’s Sunday Night Nashville Concert to Begin
Storms and lightning forced a major delay in Taylor Swift’s Sunday night concert in Nashville. But the show must go on and it did (just several hours later than planned). Read more.
Williamson Source
-
34 WCS Students Ace the ACT
The district is celebrating an astounding 34 high school students who have aced the ACT in recent months. Read more.
-
Semi-Private Jet Service JSX Has Landed in Nashville
The world’s only 5-star semi-private hop-on jet service, JSX, is putting its ‘boots’ down in Nashville (BNA) with the commencement of brand new flight service starting June 22, 2023 linking Music City to Dallas (DAL) and Westchester County (HPN), alongside seasonal flights to Destin (DSI) through September 4. Read more.
-
Edley’s to Open Soon in Franklin
The new location will open very soon in Franklin. Read more.
Wilson County Source
-
So Nashville in Lebanon Helps You Show off Team Spirit & City Pride
So Nashville, a shop specializing in tee shirts, caps, stickers and more, has moved from their South Cumberland Street location in Lebanon to one right next door to the Capitol Theater. Read more.
-
Tennessee Renaissance Festival Has Begun, Here’s What’s New This Year
The Tennessee Renaissance Festival has begun – it takes place every Saturday and Sunday in May plus Monday, Memorial Day. Read more.
-
The Numbers are In for Taylor Swift Concerts at Nissan Stadium
Taylor Swift brought the Eras Tour to Nissan Stadium for three nights this past weekend. From the social media posts of a crowded walk across the pedestrian bridge after the show, fans sitting outside of the stadium listening and even on the bridge watching the show, there was no shortage of people in downtown Nashville. Read more.