Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: May 8, 2023

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from May 8th to May 12th.

Two 18-Year-Olds Arrested Several Times Within Two Months for Car Burglaries Metro Nashville detectives believe they have put a dent in vehicle burglaries in the Hermitage area with the arrests on Saturday, May 6, 2023 of two 18-year-olds who were free on bond for other offenses earlier this year. Read more.

In Case You Missed it: Ashland City Hosts Food Trucks at Riverbluff Park This Summer As part of their Summer Series, Ashland City’s Parks and Recreation is bringing food trucks to Riverbluff Park on select Mondays this summer. Read more.

New Music for You this Week- April 30, 2023 If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore. Read more.

1 Intruder Killed, Another Charged in Murfreesboro Home Invasion Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives are investigating a home invasion where the homeowner shot two intruders, killing one and injuring the other on Friday night. Read more.

The City of Dickson Looking at Building Indoor Pool The City of Dickson is looking at the possibility of building an aquatic facility that could include an indoor or indoor/outdoor swimming pool at Henslee Park. Read more.

Splash Pad Construction in Dickson Nears Completion A new splash pad will be opening in Dickson soon! Read more.

Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County! Read more.

Driver Charged in Maury Co. Crash That Killed 64-Year-Old Woman A man is facing charges after authorities say he is responsible for a crash that claimed the life of a 64-year-old woman in Maury County on May 4, 2023, according to WKRN . Read more.

Health Inspections: Donut Shops in Columbia for May 2023 These are the scores for donut shops in Columbia Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of May 9, 2023. Read more.

California Man Arrested in Murfreesboro After Police Intercepts Fentanyl Pills and Cocaine

A drug trafficking investigation between organizations in California and Middle Tennessee resulted in the seizure of approximately 14,000 fentanyl pills and the arrest of a California man. Read more.

25 Places for Mother’s Day Brunch

Make this Mother’s Day more of an event this year with a delicious brunch at a local restaurant. With new restaurants on the scene, along with the tried and true ones, there are lots of places to celebrate. Read more.