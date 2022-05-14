Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: May 8, 2022

Our top stories, from across Middle Tennessee, from May 8 – May 13.
Cheatham County Source
Tanger Outlets Nashville to Break Ground This Month
A leader in the retail industry, Tanger Factory Outlets will host local officials and dignitaries to kick off the construction process and give a first look at what’s in store for the shopping destination. Read more.
Must-Visit Tennessee Destination: The Lodges at Fall Creek Falls
Fall Creek Falls State Park is one of 56 state parks in Tennessee and one of only six that are considered resorts known as The Lodges at Tennessee State Parks. Read more.
Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for May 6
This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for May 6, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. Read more.
Davidson County Source
Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival Returns to Loretta Lynn’s Ranch With ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons
Join in on May 19-22 for the fifth Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival (TMMR) at Loretta Lynn’s historic Ranch at Hurricane Mills, with ZZ Top icon Billy F Gibbons returning as headliner. Read more.
Willie Nelson Concert at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin Postponed Due to COVID
FirstBank Amphitheater shared on social media, “Due to a positive Covid case in the Willie Nelson Family Band, the Franklin, TN show at the FirstBank Amphitheater tonight and the Brandon Amphitheater in Brandon, MS on May 7 will be postponed to June 17 in Brandon, MS and June 19 in Franklin, TN.” Read more.
12 Memorial Day Activities for the Whole Family
Looking for something to do this Memorial Weekend? Check out our list of ideas. Read more.
Dickson County Source
Dickson County Food Health Inspections for April 2022
These are the April health scores for some restaurants in Dickson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
Remembering Naomi Judd With These Five Beloved Songs From The Judds
The Judds, comprised of mother and daughter Wynonna and Naomi Judd, is one of the most successful country music duos. Read more.
2 Educators and Nashville Police Department Officer Indicted in Sex Crimes Investigation
An investigation begun in January by the Police Department’s Youth Services Division into the reported sexual abuse of a Nashville teenager during 2017 and 2018 has resulted in the indictment of three men, two educators and a Metro police officer, on multiple criminal counts. Read more.
Maury County Source
World-Renowned French Theme Park Developers to Build Amusement Park in Tennessee
The Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Tribal Council approved $75 million for Phase I of ”The 407: Gateway to Adventure” in Sevierville, Tenn, including the development of a spectacular immersive show produced by Puy du Fou. Read more.
Get Your Garden Growing With the Huge Native Plant Sale, Featuring Over 90 Species & Thousands of Plants
The event takes place rain or shine, with proceeds to benefit The Friends of Cedars of Lebanon State Park and the Wilson County Master Gardeners. Read more.
Columbia, TN Makes Southern Living’s List of ‘Charming Tennessee Towns to Visit’
Southern Living recently released its list of “Charming Tennessee Towns Everyone Should Visit this Year.” Coming in at number 4 on the list is Columbia. Read more.
Robertson County Source
Dust Off Your Dancing Shoes for the 2022 Kilgore Station Bluegrass Festival
Join us May 20-21, 2022. Friday night, May 20th, we will kick things off with the Dan Kelly Junior Fiddle Contest (13-under) with new classes this year for guitar, banjo, and mandolin followed by the big barn dance! Live music all day Saturday, May 21st! Read more.
Ashley Judd Speaks Out About Naomi Judd’s Death in Emotional Interview on Good Morning America
In an interview with Diane Sawyer, Ashley Judd stated she was deputized by her family to speak on their behalf about the cause of her mother’s death. Judd went on to say she wanted to speak out now before the information became public. Read more.
Celebrate Our Nation’s Independence at Springfield’s Freedom Fest July 3
The City of Springfield’s Freedom Fest, presented by Grace Baptist Church, will take place on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Robertson County Fairgrounds, 4635 US-41. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Read more.
Rutherford Source
Ribbon Cutting: FKS Kitchen in Murfreesboro
FKS Kitchen held its ribbon cutting for its Murfreesboro location on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 2333 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Suite C in Murfreesboro. Read more.
Reward Offered for Arrest of Murfreesboro Serial ‘Rock Burglar’
Rutherford County CrimeStoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a serial ‘Rock Burglar.’ The burglar broke into two more local businesses this week. Read more.
4 Ways to Keep the Pool Clear Without the Pump
Let’s face it. In Middle Tennessee, weather and other things beyond our control can impact daily life. Whether a water pipe has burst or weather has knocked out power, these things may render the pump, filter and other automated equipment used to keep your pool clean and clear temporarily unusable. Read more.
Sumner County Source
The Smashin Crab Music Festival Returns
The free Smashin Crab Music Festival is back! Check it out on Saturday, May 14 from 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM for a day of music, seafood, and fun at the Hendersonville location, Center Stage at The Streets of Indian Lake (300 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN 37075). Read more.
Manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White Ends in Indiana
Former Alabama Corrections Officer Vicky White has died from self-inflicted wounds reports CNN. Vicky White was hospitalized yesterday after a car chase in Evansville, Indiana. Read more.
The 12th Annual Bold Enough Challenge Rodeo Offers Fun for the Entire Family
The rodeo is back! The 12th Annual Bold Enough Challenge Rodeo, benefiting Sumner Prevention Coalition will take place June 10th and 11th at Triple Creek Park (240 Champion Drive Gallatin, TN 37066)! Read more.
Williamson Source
Masked Man Spotted Taking Photos of Penthouse from Downtown Franklin Rooftop, Police Investigating
Franklin Police are investigating after a downtown resident reported seeing a masked man (shown in the video below) taking photos of his Second Avenue penthouse home from a nearby rooftop. Read more.
Spring Hill Resident Held After Second DUI
Officers stopped Taylor Reynolds after they saw him weaving across several lanes of traffic on I-65 near Peytonsville Rd. at 3:38, Sunday morning. This after concerned citizens called in to report that he was driving erratically. Read more.
Health Inspections: Places to Eat in Berry Farms for May 10, 2022
These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Berry Farms neighborhood in Franklin as of May 9, 2022. Read more.
Wilson County Source
Opryland Announces Summer of Princesses, Pirates, Pool Parties, and Seasonal Adventures
Beginning this Saturday, Gaylord Opryland Resort invites guests to its “Summer of More” celebration running from May 14-Sept. 5. Guests can enjoy plenty of fantasy-filled fun in Pirates & Princesses-themed activities, beat the heat at SoundWaves water attraction, taste a world of cuisine in award-winning restaurants, and rejuvenate in a luxurious, full-service spa. Read more.
One Mt. Juliet Store Fails Alcohol Compliance Check
All but one store denied the sale of alcohol to an underage informant after undercover detectives conducted alcohol compliance checks. Mt. Juliet Police detectives sent an underage informant into all 36 businesses in the city limits that sell beer for off-premises consumption to see if they could purchase beer. Read more.
Lay Your Eyes on Thousands of Plants Available to Purchase at The Native Plant Sale
