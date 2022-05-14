Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: May 8, 2022

Our top stories, from across Middle Tennessee, from May 8 – May 13.

Must-Visit Tennessee Destination: The Lodges at Fall Creek Falls Fall Creek Falls State Park is one of 56 state parks in Tennessee and one of only six that are considered resorts known as The Lodges at Tennessee State Parks. Read more.

Tanger Outlets Nashville to Break Ground This Month A leader in the retail industry, Tanger Factory Outlets will host local officials and dignitaries to kick off the construction process and give a first look at what’s in store for the shopping destination. Read more.

12 Memorial Day Activities for the Whole Family Looking for something to do this Memorial Weekend? Check out our list of ideas. Read more.

Willie Nelson Concert at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin Postponed Due to COVID FirstBank Amphitheater shared on social media, “Due to a positive Covid case in the Willie Nelson Family Band, the Franklin, TN show at the FirstBank Amphitheater tonight and the Brandon Amphitheater in Brandon, MS on May 7 will be postponed to June 17 in Brandon, MS and June 19 in Franklin, TN.” Read more.

Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival Returns to Loretta Lynn’s Ranch With ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons Join in on May 19-22 for the fifth Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival (TMMR) at Loretta Lynn’s historic Ranch at Hurricane Mills, with ZZ Top icon Billy F Gibbons returning as headliner. Read more.

2 Educators and Nashville Police Department Officer Indicted in Sex Crimes Investigation An investigation begun in January by the Police Department’s Youth Services Division into the reported sexual abuse of a Nashville teenager during 2017 and 2018 has resulted in the indictment of three men, two educators and a Metro police officer, on multiple criminal counts. Read more.

Remembering Naomi Judd With These Five Beloved Songs From The Judds The Judds, comprised of mother and daughter Wynonna and Naomi Judd, is one of the most successful country music duos. Read more.

Dickson County Food Health Inspections for April 2022 These are the April health scores for some restaurants in Dickson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.

Columbia, TN Makes Southern Living’s List of ‘Charming Tennessee Towns to Visit’ Southern Living recently released its list of “Charming Tennessee Towns Everyone Should Visit this Year.” Coming in at number 4 on the list is Columbia. Read more.

Get Your Garden Growing With the Huge Native Plant Sale, Featuring Over 90 Species & Thousands of Plants The event takes place rain or shine, with proceeds to benefit The Friends of Cedars of Lebanon State Park and the Wilson County Master Gardeners. Read more.

World-Renowned French Theme Park Developers to Build Amusement Park in Tennessee The Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Tribal Council approved $75 million for Phase I of ”The 407: Gateway to Adventure” in Sevierville, Tenn, including the development of a spectacular immersive show produced by Puy du Fou. Read more.

Dust Off Your Dancing Shoes for the 2022 Kilgore Station Bluegrass Festival

Join us May 20-21, 2022. Friday night, May 20th, we will kick things off with the Dan Kelly Junior Fiddle Contest (13-under) with new classes this year for guitar, banjo, and mandolin followed by the big barn dance! Live music all day Saturday, May 21st! Read more.

Ashley Judd Speaks Out About Naomi Judd’s Death in Emotional Interview on Good Morning America

In an interview with Diane Sawyer, Ashley Judd stated she was deputized by her family to speak on their behalf about the cause of her mother’s death. Judd went on to say she wanted to speak out now before the information became public. Read more.