Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: May 29, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from May 29th to June 2nd.
Cheatham County Source
Kingston Springs Shares Update on Splash Pad Repairs
The Town of Kingston Springs shared an update on the opening of the splash pad at L.L. Burns Park.
Cheatham County New Business Licenses for May 31, 2023
You can find our newest business news right here and more business license news here.
Percy Priest Drowning Victim Identified as Donut Shop Owner
A man who died on Percy Priest Lake over the weekend has been identified.
Davidson County Source
All of Us Education & Enrollment Center Visits Middle Tennessee
The All of Us Research Program's Education & Enrollment Center, a traveling hands-on exhibit, returns to Middle Tennessee with locations in Davidson and Williamson County from May 30-June 13 to build awareness and increase engagement in an effort that may change and improve health outcomes in the future.
Two Drivers Killed in Wrong Way Collision on I-65
Two people were killed in a head-on collision on I-65 Sunday morning, WSMV reports.
Ribbon Cutting: Island Fin Poke in Nashville
Island Fin Poke its ribbon cutting on May 22, 2023, at 70 White Bridge Pike in Nashville.
Dickson County Source
Splash Pad Construction in Dickson Nears Completion
A playground that will feature the splash pad is currently under construction at Henslee Park.
Arkansas Man Killed in Interstate Crash in Dickson Co.
A man was killed in a car crash on I-40 in Dickson County over the weekend, according to WKRN.
Community Invited to Dickson’s 10th Annual Memorial Day Service
Sponsored by the Dickson County Mayor's Office, Dickson County is hosting their 10th Annual Memorial Day Service next week.
Maury County Source
Lane Closures and Road Construction 6-1-6-2023 Lakewood Community Expect Weekend Delays
The first closure will begin this weekend, Friday, June 2 at 8 p.m. and last
until Monday, June 5 at 5 a.m. between Hurst Drive and Elliston Street.
Trucks will be able to navigate around the closure via Gallatin Pike, Briley
Parkway, and Lebanon Pike. Read more.
Things to Know About the Savannah Bananas
Circus-like baseball team The Savannah Bananas are headed to Nashville to play at First Horizon Park this weekend.
Teen Charged After Two Shot in Columbia
On Sunday, May 28th, at approximately 2:30 pm, the Columbia Police Department responded to reports of a shooting incident on Westview Street.
Robertson County Source
Springfield State of the City Event Returns
The Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs of Springfield in partnership with the City of Springfield will host a State of the City event on Thursday, July 27 at The Center, 401 N. Main Street.
Ribbon Cutting: Black Sheep Shaved Ice & Sweet Creations in White House
Black Sheep Shaved Ice & Sweet Creations celebrated with a ribbon cutting on May 24, 2023, at 326 West Drive in White House Tennessee.
VIDEO: Man Allegedly Points Laser at Helicopter
A man is behind bars after police say he directed a laser toward a MNPD helicopter.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro Fire Responds to Blaze at Plaza Near Stones River Mall
MFRD crews were dispatched to a commercial fire at 207 Stones River Mall Blvd on Friday May 26, 2023 around 11:20 a.m.
Man Accused of Stealing Car, Debit Card in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a stolen vehicle/debit card case.
Nashville Restaurant Named One of the Best Vegan Restaurants in the U.S.
Out of the 50 restaurants on the list, one Nashville restaurant made the list. The list features restaurants from almost every continent.
Sumner County Source
Woman Wanted in Shoplifting, Vandalism Case in Gallatin
Please assist the Gallatin Police Department in locating Whitney Schneider.
Second Location of The Local Coming to Hendersonville
The Local location #2, The Local Indian Lake, is coming to Hendersonville, according to owner Geoff Reid.
Two Women Wanted in Fraud Case in Gallatin
Gallatin Police need help in locating two women.
Williamson Source
Eat the Street Returns to Franklin With Over 30 Food Trucks
As Williamson County's premier food truck festival, Eat the Street has been a family tradition since 2011.
Franklin Flea Market to Debut in June With Over 300 Vendor Booths
Stewart Promotions announced the Grand Opening of the Franklin Flea Market presented by The Big 98, coming June 17-18, to the Williamson County Ag Expo in Franklin, TN.
Jimmie Allen’s Brentwood Home for Sale
Country music Jimmie Allen has listed his Brentwood home, reports Fox 17.
Wilson County Source
Health Inspections: Donut Shops in Wilson County for May 23, 2023
These are the most recent inspection scores for donut shops in Wilson County Tennessee as of May 22, 2023.
Nashville’s First Raising Cane’s Location Opens
Raising Cane's opened its first location in Nashville on Wednesday, May 31.
Zaxby’s to Open Soon in Lebanon
Good news, chicken finger lovers! A new Zaxby's is coming to Lebanon.