Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: May 22, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from May 22 to May 27.

Cheatham County Food Health Inspections for April 2022

These are the April 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.

Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for May 20

There was trouble again on Trouble Rd when a neighbor property dispute turned ugly. Before deputies arrived, reports that handfuls of pollen were being thrown at opposing parties across boundary lines. Both agreed to mutual bouts of sneezing, spitting and hocking. Read more.