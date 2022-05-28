Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: May 22, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from May 22 to May 27.
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Food Health Inspections for April 2022
These are the April 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for May 20
There was trouble again on Trouble Rd when a neighbor property dispute turned ugly. Before deputies arrived, reports that handfuls of pollen were being thrown at opposing parties across boundary lines. Both agreed to mutual bouts of sneezing, spitting and hocking. Read more.
Ashland City Native and Author Lisa Wysocky Wins National Award
No stranger to awards, this is the third time in nine years that one of Wysocky’s books has taken home the top prize. The other two wins were for books in her Cat Enright cozy equestrian mystery series, which has been optioned for film/tv. Still, the win this year was a surprise. Read more.
Davidson County Source
UPDATE: Bridge Repairs to Close One Lane of Harding Pike in Belle Meade
Work on US 70S/SR 1/Harding Pike West to repair the bridge over Sugartree Creek will begin Tuesday night, May 31, weather permitting, instead of Monday night. Read more.
Registration Begins for MNPS Promising Scholars Summer Learning Program
The Promising Scholars program returns June 2 through June 30 at nearly 60 school sites for students entering grades K to 12 in August. Read more.
Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run Crash in Nashville Friday Night
A pedestrian has died after being struck during a hit-and-run crash Friday evening on Murfreesboro Pike near Wilhagen’s sports bar. The 50-year-old pedestrian was discovered by EMS personnel after responding to another call for service. Read more.
Dickson County Source
Lifest Music Festival, Featuring Steven Curtis Chapman, Casting Crowns & More, Returns to Johnny Cash’s Farm This Summer
Lifest, one of today’s top festival promoters in positive family entertainment, announces the key lineup and more for the bourgeoning LIFEST MUSIC CITY 2022 at Storytellers Hideaway Farms in Bon Aqua, Tennessee July 28-30, 2022. Read more.
What We Know So Far About the Shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas
Multiple people are dead and many injured after a mass casualty shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas (about 90 miles west of San Antonio). Read more.
National Geographic Says Nashville, TN is the Best Place to Visit in June
Not only did Nashville take the top spot for travel in June, but it’s also the only city in the U.S. on the list. Read more.
Maury County Source
Maury County Corrections Officer Charged With Obstruction Of Justice
James Stewart Thomas, 31, of Columbia, Tenn., a corrections officer with the Maury County Sheriff’s Office, was indicted last week by a federal grand jury on one count of falsification of records. Thomas was arrested at his home earlier today by FBI agents and will appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge later this afternoon. Read more.
Whataburger Submits Application for Spring Hill Location
An application for Whataburger to occupy the old Burger King site at 4933 Main Street in Spring Hill will come before the Spring Hill Planning Commission on Monday night. Read more.
Local High School Senior Named Recipient of 2021 Better Business Bureau’s Students of Integrity Scholarship
Columbia Central High School student, Jeremiah Grissom, was named a scholarship recipient of Better Business Bureau’s (BBB) Students of Integrity sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee and Asurion. Read more.
Robertson County Source
Robertson County Food Health Inspections for April 2022
These are the April 2022 health inspection scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
Screaming Eagle Trail Offers Tour of Natural Northwest Middle Tennessee
Beginning in Nashville and initially heading west, the journey explores history, cuisine and of course music. It also explores lots of natural beauty, which is a great thing to explore in the nice weather. Read more.
Everything Coming to Disney Plus in June 2022
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in June 2022. Read more.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro Police Investigating Fatal Head-on Collision Crash on Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Fatal Accident Crash Team (F.A.C.T.) is investigating a head-on collision which took the life of an 11-year-old child and left five others injured on Monday, May 23. Read more.
- Grand Opening of The Caverns Amphitheater Approaches With Old Crow Medicine Show on June 25th, Plus More Shows Just Announced
The Caverns, recently named the “Favorite Southern Music Venue” by Garden & Gun, is excited to offer fans an outdoor concert experience with enhanced concessions, food trucks, stunning views, onsite camping and more. Read more.
Woman Arrested in La Vergne Following Alert from License Plate Reader System
The Blue Sentinel LPR alerted officers to a vehicle entering the city that had been reported as stolen. The driver was later spotted backing the vehicle into a spot at the Kroger parking lot on Murfreesboro Road. Read more.
Sumner County Source
Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things going on around Sumner County. Read more.
Four Sumner County Schools Earn Tennessee STEM / STEAM School Designation
The Tennessee Department of Education in conjunction with the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network announced that Portland Gateview, Howard Elementary, Millersville Elementary and White House High School have received Tennessee STEM / STEAM School Designation. Read more.
2021 Prostitution/Sex Trafficking Investigation Leads to the Indictment and Arrest of Florida Man
Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Special Investigations Division Vice Unit detectives, with assistance from special agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), arrest a Florida man on sex trafficking charges. Read more.
Williamson Source
$740,000 Tennessee Cash Jackpot Winner in Antioch
A Tennessee Cash player in Antioch won an incredible $740,000 jackpot from the drawing held May, 18, 2022. This is the 113th time a player has won the jackpot in this popular in-state drawing-style game. Read more.
Acclaimed New York Eatery is Bringing its Award-Winning Burgers and World-Famous Milkshakes to Nashville
Globally acclaimed burger joint, Black Tap, owned by husband-and-wife duo Chris Barish and Julie Mulligan, is thrilled to announce the restaurant’s continued expansion, bringing their award-winning burgers and world-famous CrazyShake® milkshakes to Nashville. Read more.
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is Now Open Next to Whole Foods in Franklin
On social media, they shared, “NOW OPEN in Franklin at 1560 W McEwen! Download our app & favorite MOOYAH Franklin for a F R E E Burger with any purchase. Coupon will be delivered to your Rewards App inbox. Plus, free personal fries just for signing up.” Read more.
Wilson County Source
9 Luxury Wilson County Homes for Sale
Take a look at 9 luxury Wilson County homes for sale. Read more.
Mt. Juliet Police Arrest Armed and Impaired Man
Officers responded to the LC Apartments complex near Bristol Drive N and Ashton Avenue after reports of a shooting in the area. When officers arrived, they spoke with witnesses who stated a man, likely impaired, fired a shot from a handgun in the parking lot before entering a townhome. Read more.
All-Star Female Country Artists to Join Wynonna For The Judds Tour
Country music icon Martina McBride will kick off select nights with a full set of her own classic hits before Wynonna takes the stage to sing some of her own hits and songs by The Judds. Read more.