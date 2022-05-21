Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: May 15, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Middle-TN-Top-Stories
Middle-TN-Top-Stories

Our top stories, from across Middle Tennessee, from May 15 to May 20.

Cheatham County Source

  • Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for May 13
    This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for May 13, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. Read more.

  • Teenagers 15-17-Years-Old Can Now Take Written Portion of Driver’s Test Online
    Teenagers between the ages of 15 to 17 seeking to obtain their driver’s license who are required to take a written test can now take that test online under the proctor’s supervision (parent/legal guardian) via Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) App. Read more.

  • Local Artist Jelly Roll Announces Show at Bridgestone Arena
    Jelly Roll announced his first-ever headlining show at Bridgestone Arena. Read more.

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here