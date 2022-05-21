Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: May 15, 2022

Our top stories, from across Middle Tennessee, from May 15 to May 20.
Cheatham County Source
-
Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for May 13
This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for May 13, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. Read more.
-
Teenagers 15-17-Years-Old Can Now Take Written Portion of Driver’s Test Online
Teenagers between the ages of 15 to 17 seeking to obtain their driver’s license who are required to take a written test can now take that test online under the proctor’s supervision (parent/legal guardian) via Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) App. Read more.
-
Local Artist Jelly Roll Announces Show at Bridgestone Arena
Jelly Roll announced his first-ever headlining show at Bridgestone Arena. Read more.
Davidson County Source
-
Tanger Outlets Breaks Ground on Newest Center in Antioch to be Completed in 2023
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. joined Nashville city officials and dignitaries this week for the groundbreaking of its newest center, Tanger Outlets Nashville. Read more.
-
12 Memorial Day Activities for the Whole Family
Looking for something to do this Memorial Weekend? Check out our list of ideas. Read more.
-
Brassville Headlines May Music Fest at Hadley Park
Metro Parks, in conjunction with the Tennessee Arts Commission and Creative Parks Nashville, is presenting a free day of music at Hadley Park on Saturday, May 21. Hadley Park is located at 1037 28th Ave N, Nashville. Read more.
Dickson County Source
-
7 Tennessee State Parks to Visit
Tennessee has 56 amazing state parks offering a range of activities from hiking and camping to boating, fishing and biking. Whether you enjoy camping, walking the trails or spending time on the water, Tennessee State Parks has something for everyone. Read more.
-
Dickson County Food Health Inspections for April 2022
These are the April health scores for some restaurants in Dickson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
-
Ashley Judd Speaks Out About Naomi Judd’s Death in Emotional Interview on Good Morning America
In an interview with Diane Sawyer, Ashley Judd stated she was deputized by her family to speak on their behalf about the cause of her mother’s death. Judd went on to say she wanted to speak out now before the information became public. Read more.
Maury County Source
-
Fiberon Breaks Ground on New Site in Columbia
The facility is expected to be at least 500,000 square feet and is being built on a 130-acre plot of land. Read more.
-
Maury County Food Health Inspections for April 2022
These are the April 2022 health inspection scores for restaurants in Maury County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
-
Close to Home Favorites: Local Coffee Shops
We all need that morning boost of coffee and sometimes even that midday pick me up of caffeine. Lucky for us, Maury County is full of great local coffee shops ready to provide us energy and with great flavor! Read more.
Robertson County Source
-
Voluntary Recall Issued of Specific Varieties of SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies
Products were manufactured by a third party and distributed in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The products subject to this recall in the U.S. include SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies are described in the table below. Read more.
-
Dust Off Your Dancing Shoes for the 2022 Kilgore Station Bluegrass Festival
The 2022 Kilgore Station Bluegrass Festival is coming to Kilgore Park
(150 Kilgore Trace, Cross Plains, TN 37049) with a great lineup of bluegrass artists. Read more.
-
Celebrate Our Nation’s Independence at Springfield’s Freedom Fest July 3
The City of Springfield’s Freedom Fest, presented by Grace Baptist Church, will take place on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Robertson County Fairgrounds, 4635 US-41. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Read more.
Rutherford Source
-
One Person Dead, Another Injured in Shooting at MTSU Following High School Graduation
At approximately 8:51 p.m. Wednesday night Murfreesboro Police Department officers and MTSU Police responded to the MTSU campus and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds near the tennis court next to the Murphy Center. Read more.
-
Rutherford County Couple Charged with TennCare Fraud
Two people in Rutherford County are charged with TennCare fraud in connection with allegedly giving false information so one of them could enroll in the state’s healthcare insurance program. Read more.
-
Powerball Player in Murfreesboro Wins $50,000
Two lucky players in Memphis and Murfreesboro won $50,000 each from last night’s Powerball drawing. These winners won the big prize in two different ways. Read more.
Sumner County Source
-
These 5 Tennessee Food Festivals Celebrate Popular Southern Foods at Their Finest
There are some foods that are associated with the South like cornbread, sweet tea, moon pies, and more. But did you know there are also festivals you can attend that celebrate these Southern foods? Read more.
-
Sumner Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Sumner County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
-
Silver Alert Issued for 27-Year-Old Hendersonville Woman
A #TNSilverAlert has been issued for 27-year-old Zhaechel “Cheli” Strong who is missing out of Hendersonville. Zhaechel has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance. Seen her? Call Hendersonville PD at 615-451-3838. Read more.
Williamson Source
-
Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q in Franklin is Converting to Quick Casual Dining Style
The transition to quick-casual service allows for faster guest experiences while maintaining the same great food and hospitality that have been cornerstones of the brand for three decades. Read more.
-
Five Points Franklin Farmer’s Market Returns
Five Points Franklin Market is open every Tuesday from 4 pm – 7 pm at 100 5th Avenue North until October 25th. The market is open through October. Read more.
-
Health-Focused Restaurant, Radish, to Open its First Location in Williamson County Next Week
Radish, a vibrant health-focused restaurant concept created by Amanda Frederickson, will open a new location in Franklin on Tuesday, May 24, following the success of its first location in Nashville’s Sylvan Park neighborhood. Read more.
Wilson County Source
-
All-Star Female Country Artists to Join Wynonna For The Judds Tour
Country Music Hall of Famer Wynonna Judd has announced that the highly anticipated, previously announced “The Judds: The Final Tour” will move forward after the tragic passing of her mother and musical partner Naomi Judd. Read more.
-
Close to Home Favorites – The Best Places to go Bowling in Middle Tennessee
These are the best places to go bowling this summer around Middle Tennessee. There is a perfect setting just for you not too far from where you live. Read more.
-
Wilson Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things to do in and around Wilson County. Read more.