Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: May 1, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from May 1st to May 5th.
Cheatham County Source
Town of Kingston Springs Hiring Seasonal Park Workers
The Town of Kingston Springs is looking for two seasonal workers to help the Parks and Public Works Departments this summer. Read more.
Cheatham County New Business Licenses for May 5, 2023
These are the latest business licenses in Cheatham County for April 28 through May 5, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. Read more.
Nissan Stadium Shares Inclement Weather Policy for Taylor Swift Concerts
Heading over to the Taylor Swift concert at Nissan Stadium this weekend? It looks like it will be a rainy weekend. Read more.
Davidson County Source
10 Places to Celebrate Cinco De Mayo in Nashville
In preparation for Cinco de Mayo, we’ve compiled a list of local Mexican Restaurants for you! Read more.
Man Arrested After Making False Threats of Mass Violence at a School and Church
A man was arrested on May 3, 2023 for making threats to shoot a school or a church. Read more.
TPAC Announces Architecture Team for New Facility
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) announces the selection of a global architecture team including the innovative and internationally acclaimed BIG (Bjarke Ingels Group), the national award-winning performing arts architecture firm William Rawn Associates and the award-winning Nashville-based EOA Architects for the design of a new performance home. Read more.
Dickson County Source
Dickson’s 2023 Music in Holland Park Series Begins May 12
The Dickson Parks and Recreation Department is kicking off its 2023 Music in Holland Park with Whiskey & Steel on Friday, May 12. Read more.
The Old Timers Day Festival is Returning to Historic Downtown Dickson This May
The Old Timers Day Festival is returning to Historic Downtown Dickson on Saturday, May 6th, 2023. Read more.
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at One of These Dickson County Mexican Restaurants
In preparation for Cinco de Mayo, we’ve compiled a list of local Mexican Restaurants for you! Read more.
Robertson County Source
What You Need to Know About Your New Property Value Appraisal
Reappraisals are conducted every five years as determined by the Robertson County Assessor of Property according to state law. Read more.
Costco Breaks Ground for New Hendersonville Location
Good news! Construction for the new Costco in Hendersonville officially began on April 24, 2023. Read more.
Ribbon Cutting: Diana Health in Springfield
Diana Health celebrated with a ribbon cutting on April 27, 2023, at 500 Northcrest Drive Suite 520 in Springfield Tennessee. Read more.
Rutherford Source
What’s New to Streaming in May 2023
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Read more.
Two Accused of Breaking in Cars, Using Stolen Credit Cards at Walmart in Smyrna
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify individuals for breaking into a vehicle at Sharp Springs Park on April 15, 2023. Read more.
- Fatal Crash Leaves I-24 Closed for Hours on May 3
Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on I-24 West at the 89 mile marker. Read more.
Sumner County Source
Gallatin’s First Food Truck Festival Set for May 20
The Gallatin Parks & Recreation Department is holding its very first Food Truck Festival on May 20, 2023. Read more.
Hendersonville’s Middle TN Magnolia Market Happening This Weekend
The Hendersonville Chamber of Commerce will hold the third annual Middle TN Magnolia Market this weekend! Read more.
6 Live Shows this Week- May 1, 2023
Here are six live shows to check out this week. Read more.
Williamson Source
Blake Shelton Makes Surprise Visit to Ole Red at Nashville International Airport
Travelers at Nashville International Airport were surprised with a performance by Blake Shelton. Read more.
Health Inspections: The Crossings of Spring Hill Restaurants for May 3
These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in The Crossings of Spring Hill shopping center located in Spring Hill with their most recent inspection score as of May 2, 2023. Read more.
Tiger Woods’ Pop Stroke to Open in Nashville
PopStroke Entertainment Group, a national leader in golf entertainment owned by Greg Bartoli, Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures, and TaylorMade Golf Company, announced their upcoming venue lineup that will bring the unique experiential putting concept to several new markets across the United States. Read more.
Wilson County Source
‘Yellowstone’ Star Comes to Middle TN for Whiskey Bottle Signing
“Yellowstone” star Forrie J. Smith, who plays Lloyd Pierce on the hit TV series, will host bottle signings of his customized Oak & Eden Whiskey at two Middle Tennessee retailers. Read more.
Tuesday Morning Closing All Stores After 49 Years of Business
Earlier this year, Tuesday Morning announced it filed Chapter 11. Read more.
Farmers Markets In and Around Wilson County
Check out these farmer’s markets in and around Wilson County. Read more.