Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: March 6, 2022

Our top stories, from across Middle Tennessee, from March 6 – March 11, 2022.
Cheatham County Source
- Human Remains of an Adult Male Found in Cheatham County
Human remains of an adult male were found Sunday in Cheatham County according to a WKRN news story. Read more.
- Emergency Pothole Repair Schedule Announced By TDOT
The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be conducting daytime lane closures for the following emergency paving projects for the week of March 10-16, 2022. Read more.
-
Cheatham County School District COVID Dashboard
Cheatham County School District has established a data dashboard to report COVID-19 cases. Read more.
Davidson County Source
-
It’s Here – The Cheesiest Event Nashville Has Ever Seen
Top Chefs, Food Trucks and Food Vendors Serving up the World’s Most Amazing (and Cheesiest!) Dish – America’s Own Mac and Cheese! More than just a Food Festival, there will also be an amazing selection of Craft Beers, wines and ciders to sample. Read more.
-
A. Marshall Hospitality Launches its Own Restaurant Week With Specials Across its 10 Restaurants
A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH), the family-owned, Franklin-based hospitality group behind beloved Southern restaurants Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant, Americana Taphouse, Burger Dandy, Deacon’s New South and Scout’s Pub, invites you to mark your calendars for the first-ever A. Marshall Hospitality Restaurant Week March 14 – 20. Read more.
-
7 Tennessee State Parks to Visit
Tennessee has 56 amazing state parks offering a range of activities from hiking and camping to boating, fishing and biking. Whether you enjoy camping, walking the trails or spending time on the water, Tennessee State Parks has something for everyone. Read more.
Dickson County Source
- Dickson Tree Board to Sponsor Tree Giveaway on March 19
The City of Dickson’s Tree Management and Beautification Board is taking orders for the annual Tennessee Tree Day giveaway sponsored by the Tennessee Environmental Council. Read more.
-
Kevin Costner’s Band to Headline Rory Feek’s Homestead Festival in Columbia, TN
The Homestead Festival, a first-of-its-kind outdoor event, will make its debut on June 3-4, 2022 at Rory Feek’s 100-acre historic farm in Columbia, Tennessee. Read more.
-
Debris Burn Permits Required Now Through May 15
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry joins the effort to promote fire prevention awareness and reminds citizens that our state is heading into fire season. A debris burn permit is required for leaf and brush piles from Oct. 15 until May 15 each season. Read more.
Maury County Source
-
Students From Three Maury County Middle Schools Earn Top 100 on the Practice ACT
Mount Pleasant Middle School, EA Cox Middle School and Whitthorne Middle School each had students who performed in the top 100 in the entire county. Read more.
-
Columbia Central Chamber Choir Participated in the Middle Tennessee Vocal Association High School Choral Adjudication Festival
On Wednesday, February 16th, the Columbia Central Chamber Choir participated in the Middle Tennessee Vocal Association High School Choral Adjudication Festival at First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro. Read more.
-
Your Guide to a Spring Break Staycation in Columbia
Discover Maury County over Spring Break by experiencing local history, events and food! Read more.
Robertson County Source
- Celebrate Andrew Jackson’s 255th Birthday at The Hermitage
In honor of what would have been Andrew Jackson’s 255th birthday, Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will host a day of activities and events on Tuesday, March 15th that includes a keynote address from Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton. Read more.
-
Annual Spring Community Cleanup Returns to Springfield April 23
The City of Springfield will host its 2nd Annual Spring Community Cleanup on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Read more.
-
Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches Issued for Middle Tennessee 03/10/2022
Just as we all thought winter was over, it wants to make one more appearance in our forecast this weekend! Read more.
Rutherford Source
-
Rutherford County Assessor’s Office Begins to Collect Militia Registration
In order to comply with Tennessee State Law and in accordance with Article 1 Sections 24 and 26, as well as Article 8 Section 1 of the Tennessee State Constitution; the Rutherford County Assessor’s Office shall begin to collect and compile militia rolls in accordance with state law. Read more.
-
Murfreesboro Police Shut Down Drug Operation at Local Hotel
Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Special Investigation Division narcotics detectives arrest a man and woman at a Murfreesboro hotel on drugs and gun charges on Tuesday, March 8. Read more.
-
Smyrna Police Looking for this Individual and Vehicle
SPD would like to speak with this individual regarding an attempt to use a forged prescription at Walgreens, located on Hazelwood Drive in Smyrna. The vehicle is believed to be a silver Nissan Sentra. Read more.
Sumner County Source
-
Brunch and Charcuterie Restaurant Opens in Gallatin
Bless Your Heart (BYH) Brunch + Boards, a new brunch and charcuterie restaurant, is open in Gallatin at 101 W Franklin Street. Read more.
-
Square Fest 2022 Returns to Historic Downtown Gallatin in April
Square Fest 2022 takes place in Historic Downtown Gallatin on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 10 am to 5 pm and is sponsored by Wilson Bank & Trust, additional sponsor Sumner County Tourism. Read more.
-
GFWC Woman’s Club of Hendersonville to Host Annual Couture Fashion Show
GFWC Woman’s Club of Hendersonville cordially invites you to our 35th Annual Couture Fashion Show on March 29th, 2022 at the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club (550 Johnny Cash Pkwy, Hendersonville, TN 37075). Read more.
Williamson Source
-
Spring Hill Sisters Charged In Tax Fraud Conspiracy
A federal indictment unsealed today, charges two Spring Hill, Tennessee women with conspiracy to commit tax fraud and 12 counts of employment tax fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read more.
-
Experience the Newly Renovated Lodge at Fall Creek Falls
The new Lodge at Fall Creek Falls is a stunning example of how a team of architects, designers and builders can create a building that seems to melt into its surroundings. Read more.
-
Spring Hill Fire Chief Terry Hood Relieved of Duties
Veteran Spring Hill Fire Chief Terry Hood has been relieved of his duties and Kevin Glenn has been named the acting fire chief, according to the Spring Hill Fire Department. Read more.
Wilson County Source
- Wanted Man Leads Violent Crimes Detectives on Pursuit Into Wilson County
Violent Crimes detectives arrested a wanted man following a pursuit Friday night that ended in Wilson County. Fernando Flores, 29, has outstanding warrants in Nashville and is wanted in California, where he is a convicted felon. Read more.
-
Cracker Barrel Expands with Virtual Brand The Pancake Kitchen
Lebanon, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® is proud to announce its breakfast-all-day, delivery-forward brand, The Pancake Kitchen by Cracker Barrel, will expand to operate out of nearly 100 more Cracker Barrel locations in 2022, bringing the offering to 200 locations nationwide. Read more.
-
See What Thrillist Says is the Best Day Trip From Nashville
Thrillist recently published “The Absolute Best Day Trips for Getting Out of Nashville”, which featured cities four hours or less from Music City. Read more.