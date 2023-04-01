Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: March 27, 2023

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from March 27 to March 31, 2023.
Cheatham County Source
-
Six Children Killed and Two Adults Injured in Robertson County Fatal Crash
In Robertson County, Tennessee, a tragic multi-vehicle crash occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, resulting in the death of at least six children and leaving two adults injured according to a news story by WKRN.
-
Nashville School Shooter Had Emotional Disorder, MNPD Says
Following the deadly Covenant School shooting, it has been determined that shooter Audrey Hale had a mental health disorder, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
-
GoFundMe Created for Mike Hill, Custodian at Covenant School Victim
A GoFundMe has been created to support the family of Mike Hill, one of the victims of The Covenant School shooting.
Davidson County Source
-
Man Charged with Criminal Homicide for Fatally Shooting Man Inside Nashville Convenience Store
Thomas Maxwell, 24, is charged with criminal homicide for Thursday's 10 p.m. fatal shooting of Dejuan Gadsden, 20, inside the Citgo at 3900 Clarksville Pike.
-
Prayer Vigil for Evelyn Dieckhaus Held in Franklin
Evelyn Dieckhaus was one of the six victims of The Covenant School shooting on Monday, March 27 in Nashville.
-
Metro Police Release Body Cam Footage of Shooting at The Covenant School
Metro Nashville Police released body cam footage of officers entering The Covenant School on March 27, 2023, after a shooting that killed six people.
Dickson County Source
-
7 Tennessee State Parks to Visit
Tennessee has 56 amazing state parks offering a range of activities from hiking and camping to boating, fishing and biking.
-
Dickson Police Need Help Identifying Man
Dickson Police Department needs your help identifying a subject and/or vehicle.
-
Dickson Native Selected to Compete on The Voice
Dickson resident Laura Littleton has been selected to compete on Season 23 of NBC's The Voice.
Maury County Source
-
Columbia Police Plan Road Closures Ahead of 2023 Mule Day Parade
Reminder that the 2023 Mule Day Parade is this coming up weekend! Check out the parade route/detour map and the below information regarding road closures on Saturday, April 1st.
-
Columbia’s Mule Day Brings 180 Years of Tradition to Columbia
Mule Day 2023 will take place from March 27 until April 2, 2023 in Columbia, TN. It will feature lots of mule events, music, food, competitions, dancing and fine crafts.
-
McCrearys Irish Pub & Eatery of Columbia Searching for Music Acts
McCrearys Irish Pub & Eatery of Columbia is beginning their process of booking acts for Thursday nights.
Robertson County Source
-
GoFundMe Accounts Supporting Covenant School Victims
A school shooting took place at The Covenant School in Nashville on Monday, March 27 claiming the lives of six victims, three adults and three children.
-
The Covenant School Releases Statement Following Monday’s Shooting
On Monday, March 27th, The Covenant School in Nashville suffered a tragic loss when a former student entered the school armed with weapons and took the lives of three children and three adults.
-
Robertson County New Business Licenses for March 25-31, 2023
Whether you are looking to start your own business or simply curious about what new companies may be entering your local market, make sure to check back here for all of your latest business news from Robertson County!
Rutherford Source
-
Ribbon Cutting: The Sweet Addiction in Murfreesboro
The Sweet Addiction held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 2246 Keeneland Commercial Blvd. Suite B in Murfreesboro.
-
Smryna Police Closes Road After Accident on Rock Springs Road
The Smyrna Police Department shut down a road after a crash on March 29, 2023.
-
Man Wanted for Using Fake ID to Withdraw Money at Smyrna Bank
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a subject.
Sumner County Source
-
Group Burglarizes Multiple Cars at Gallatin High School
On March 25, 2023 at approximately 2126 officers were made aware of multiple vehicle burglaries that had occurred at Gallatin High School.
-
6 Live Shows this Week – March 27, 2023
Here are six live shows to check out this week.
- Two Accused of Stealing From Hibbett Sports in Gallatin
The Gallatin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating the pictured individuals for shoplifting at Hibbert Sports at 690 Nashville Pike Gallatin TN.
Williamson Source
-
Cash Stolen From Victim’s Vehicle After Suspect Followed Victim From Bank
On March 29, 2023, a driver in an SUV followed a victim's vehicle from a bank in another city to a parking lot on Port Royal Rd in Spring Hill.
-
Duo Brings ‘Country Legends’ to Franklin Theatre
Patrick Thomas and Rachel Potter have voices that blend like honey and Tennessee Whiskey, which they use to create a show called "Country Legends."
-
Health Inspections: Brentwood Place Restaurants for March 27, 2023
These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center located in Brentwood with their most recent inspection score as of March 27, 2023.
Wilson County Source
-
Lauren Daigle Postpones Album Release, Invites Community to Vigil for Covenant School Community
Lauren Daigle was originally scheduled to hold an album release party Monday night at Marathon Music Works, that event has been postponed to Wednesday, April 5th.
-
Nonprofit Holds Rally at State Capitol in Response to Covenant Shooting
AWAKE has partnered with local leaders, organizations and citizens to organize a rally at the State Capitol on March 30, 2023 following the deadly shooting at Covenant School.
-
Mt Juliet Resident Oliver Steele Moves on to Hollywood Week on American Idol
American Idol concluded their auditions on Sunday night with Oliver Steele of Mt Juliet performing last on the show.