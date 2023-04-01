Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: March 27, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from March 27 to March 31, 2023.

Cheatham County Source

  • Six Children Killed and Two Adults Injured in Robertson County Fatal Crash
    In Robertson County, Tennessee, a tragic multi-vehicle crash occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, resulting in the death of at least six children and leaving two adults injured according to a news story by WKRN. Read more.

  • Nashville School Shooter Had Emotional Disorder, MNPD Says
    Following the deadly Covenant School shooting, it has been determined that shooter Audrey Hale had a mental health disorder, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Read more.

  • GoFundMe Created for Mike Hill, Custodian at Covenant School Victim
    GoFundMe has been created to support the family of Mike Hill, one of the victims of The Covenant School shooting. Read more.

Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

