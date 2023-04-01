Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: March 27, 2023

The Covenant School Releases Statement Following Monday’s Shooting On Monday, March 27th, The Covenant School in Nashville suffered a tragic loss when a former student entered the school armed with weapons and took the lives of three children and three adults. Read more.

Robertson County New Business Licenses for March 25-31, 2023

Whether you are looking to start your own business or simply curious about what new companies may be entering your local market, make sure to check back here for all of your latest business news from Robertson County! Read more.