Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: March 27, 2022

Cheatham County Source
I-24 Smart Corridor Phase 2 Construction Begins Sunday April, 3rd
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is happy to announce construction will begin on Phase 2 of the I-24 SMART Corridor on April 3. The work on a total of 67 overhead gantries will prompt overnight lane closures along the corridor from Nashville to Murfreesboro. Read more.
Nashville Hot Chicken is Headed to the Beach
In early Spring 2022, Party Fowl will be heading even further south to bring the heat from land to sea! Nashville’s favorite full-service Nashville Hot Chicken restaurant is pleased to announce its expansion to Destin, Florida, marking the first Party Fowl restaurant outside of Tennessee and the sixth restaurant in total, in addition to outposts in the Nashville International Airport and Nissan Stadium. Read more.
Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for March 25
This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for March 25, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office.The week is now in the history books. We may have to burn a few pages in the courthouse basement. Thankfully, the ole’ haunted water closet, “Stinky John,” still flushes by itself. Read more.
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Food Health Inspections for February 2022
These are the February 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
Jury Returns Verdict in the Case of Michael Mosley
The jury returned a guilty verdict in the case of Michael Mosley for all four charges.. Read more.
Former Oliver Middle School Teacher Charged with Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure
A former teacher at Oliver Middle School was arrested Thursday on a grand jury indictment charging him with sexual battery by an authority figure for allegedly fondling a 13-year-old male student. Read more.
Dickson County Source
Debris Burn Permits Required Now Through May 15
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry joins the effort to promote fire prevention awareness and reminds citizens that our state is heading into fire season. A debris burn permit is required for leaf and brush piles from Oct. 15 until May 15 each season. Read more.
Dickson County Food Health Inspections for February 2022
These are the February health scores for some restaurants in Dickson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
Kevin Costner’s Band to Headline Rory Feek’s Homestead Festival in Columbia, TN
The Homestead Festival, a first-of-its-kind outdoor event, will make its debut on June 3-4, 2022 at Rory Feek’s 100-acre historic farm in Columbia, Tennessee. Combining music and meaning, the two-day affair features musical performances, including headliner Kevin Costner & Modern West, as well as masterclass lectures by prominent homesteading community leaders such as Dr. Temple Grandin, Joel Salatin, Justin Rhodes, and many others. Read more.
Maury County Source
Find Out Why Mario Lopez is in Columbia
Mario Lopez is in Tennessee filming for a movie. In a social media post, Lopez shared, “Kicking off Day 1 on my new Holiday film here in beautiful Tennessee! Stay tuned…” Read more.
Maury County Food Health Inspections for February 2022
These are the February 2022 health inspection scores for restaurants in Maury County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
Maury Happenings: 5 Things to do This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Maury County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
Robertson County Source
Burn Ban for Robertson County Lifted
As of February 18, the Burn Ban for Robertson County has been lifted. However, the wind speeds were 11.5 mph on February 18, which is over the permitted wind speed of 10 mph. Burning is not advised. Read more.
Start a Career With Robertson County Schools, Career Fair Scheduled for April 8
Robertson County Schools is hosting an educational career fair April 8 from the hours of 12PM till 4PM. Principals and supervisors will be available for questions and interviews. Register for a time now. Read more.
This is Where to Find the Best Dog Parks in Middle Tennessee
Springtime is here and it’s the perfect weather to take your dogs to your nearest park. In Middle Tennessee, there are so many safe places your pet can play with a beautiful view. There is a dog park near you and you can find exactly where to go below. Read more.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro Police Arrest Son for Killing his Father and Injuring his Mother
Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division detectives arrest a man for stabbing and beating his father to death and injuring his mother on Wednesday, March 30. Read more.
$50,000 Powerball Winning Ticket Sold in Murfreesboro
The Tennessee Lottery’s drawing-style games created thousands of winning tickets last night, including a Powerball ticket sold in Murfreesboro worth $50,000 and a Lotto America ticket sold in Ten Mile (Meigs County) worth $40,000. Read more.
Station Grill Moves to Northfield Boulevard
The popular, family-friendly, non-smoking Station Grill has moved from its old location on Lascassas Pike to Northfield Boulevard. They continue to offer their well-loved bar fare and Friday night special menu items in their new location. Read more.
Sumner County Source
Brunch and Charcuterie Restaurant Opens in Gallatin
Bless Your Heart (BYH) Brunch + Boards, a new brunch and charcuterie restaurant, is open in Gallatin at 101 W Franklin Street. Read more.
Head to Columbia for 2022 Mule Day
Mule Day is an annual celebration of all things related to mules and is held in Columbia, Tennessee, the “Mule Capital” of the world. Begun in 1840 as “Breeder’s Day”, a meeting for mule breeders, it now attracts over 200,000 people and takes place over four days. In addition to mules, traditional Appalachian food, music, dancing, and crafts are featured. Read more.
Tennessee Could Gain a Million New Residents by 2040
The Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research, housed in the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Haslam College of Business, released new population projections with breakdowns by age and race for each of the state’s 95 counties. Read more.
Williamson Source
Franklin Surgeon Protects 100 Acres of Rural Land in College Grove With Conservation Easement
TennGreen Land Conservancy today has announced the donation of a conservation easement on more than 100 acres of rural land in College Grove, Tennessee, near the intersection of I-840 and I-65. Dr. Douglas C. York, a long-time surgeon in Franklin, Tennessee, placed the easement on the land to be perpetually protected from subdivision and development in Williamson County’s rural landscapes. Read more.
The Spot Burgers & Beers to Open Soon in Spring Hill
The Spot Burgers and Beers will open soon in Spring Hill. We don’t have a lot of information yet, but we do know the restaurant met with the City of Spring Hill Beer and Board last December for approval. Read more.
Williamson County Food Health Inspections for February 2022
These are the February 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
Wilson County Source
Developers Behind Storyville Gardens Theme Park Eye Wilson County for Project
Developers behind the imagination-driven, interactive theme park Storyville Gardens has its sights on a property in Lebanon for the new attraction, reports Nashville Business Journal. Read more.
Nashville Getting a New Theme Park
In a few years, Nashville will have its first theme park since the Opryland USA theme park closed in 1997. Storyville Gardens, an imagination-driven, interactive theme park will open in the greater Nashville area. The projected open date is Spring 2025. Read more.
Get Ready for the 2022 Mile-Long Yard Sale in Watertown This April
Since 1989, Watertown has been the home to the massive bargain hunt known as the Mile-Long Yard Sale. This year it will take place on April 9, 2022 rain or shine. With hundreds of booths and more than 15,000 shoppers, it is an adventure for all who attend. Read more.