Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: March 20, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from March 20 to March 24, 2023.

Cheatham County Source

  • Cheatham County New Business Licenses for March 11-17, 2023
    If you’re looking for information on who is setting up shop in your community, or if you just want to keep up with all of the newest businesses popping up around the area, this is the article for you. Read more.

  • Annual Pegram Community Club Fish Fry Happening this Weekend
    The Pegram Community Club Fish Fry is happening this weekend on Saturday, March 25th from 11am – 2pm. Read more.

  • Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of March 21, 2023
    Anyone with information regarding these subjects, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Read more.

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

