Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: March 20, 2022

Our top stories, from across Middle Tennessee, from March 20 – March 25, 2022.
Cheatham County Source
-
Metro Nashville is Set to Purchase Hickory Hollow Mall
Mayor John Cooper and Councilwoman Joy Styles announced the city’s plans to acquire the Global Mall at the Crossings, formerly known as Hickory Hollow Mall, along with a new vision for the cornerstone property in Southeast Nashville. Read more.
-
Coming to Disney Plus in April 2022
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in April 2022. Read more.
-
The Annual Pegram Community Club Fish Fry is BACK!
After 3 long years the Annual Pegram Community Club Fish Fry is BACK! Mark your calendars now for Saturday, March 26th. Serving will begin at 11:00 and continue until we’re out of fish. Read more.
Davidson County Source
-
Woman’s Body Found on Mt. View Road identified
The woman found deceased by a passerby on Mt. View Road Sunday night has been positively identified as Jessica Hope Elkins, 33, of Nashville. Read more.
-
Former Oliver Middle School Teacher Charged with Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure
A former teacher at Oliver Middle School was arrested Thursday on a grand jury indictment charging him with sexual battery by an authority figure for allegedly fondling a 13-year-old male student. Read more.
-
Man Identified in Fatal Single-Car Crash on Due West Avenue Tuesday Night
A man has died following a single-car crash last night on Due West Avenue. Taurus Dewayne Turrentine Jr., 18, was the passenger in a gray Chevrolet Equinox traveling west when the driver swerved off the roadway and struck a tree. Read more.
Dickson County Source
-
Kevin Costner’s Band to Headline Rory Feek’s Homestead Festival in Columbia, TN
The Homestead Festival, a first-of-its-kind outdoor event, will make its debut on June 3-4, 2022 at Rory Feek’s 100-acre historic farm in Columbia, Tennessee. Read more.
-
Dickson County Food Health Inspections for February 2022
These are the February health scores for some restaurants in Dickson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
-
Debris Burn Permits Required Now Through May 15
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry joins the effort to promote fire prevention awareness and reminds citizens that our state is heading into fire season. A debris burn permit is required for leaf and brush piles from Oct. 15 until May 15 each season. Read more.
Maury County Source
- Are You Ready for the 2022 Mule Day?
Mule Day is back! Mule Day is an annual celebration of all things related to mules and is held in Columbia, Tennessee, the “Mule Capital” of the world. Read more.
-
The City of Columbia Hires New Main Street Manager
The City of Columbia is pleased to announce that Kelli Johnson has joined the City as the new Main Street Manager. She begins March 7, 2022 in this newly created, full-time position. Read more.
-
Bloodys & Biscuits Returns to the Polk Home After a Two-Year Hiatus
The President James K. Polk Home and Museum (301 West 7th Street Columbia, TN 38401) will host its annual Bloodys & Biscuits fundraiser on Saturday morning, April 2 from 9:00 to 11:00 am. Read more.
Robertson County Source
-
Start a Career With Robertson County Schools, Career Fair Scheduled for April 8
Robertson County Schools is hosting an educational career fair April 8 from the hours of 12PM till 4PM. Principals and supervisors will be available for questions and interviews. Register for a time now. Read more.
-
Supervisor at Robertson County Schools Receives TN School Boards Association Endorsement
Dr. Bob Pruitt, Robertson County Schools Supervisor of Secondary Education, was endorsed for school superintendency by the Tennessee School Boards Association in December, after completing 98 hours of intensive instruction. Read more.
-
Gaylord Opryland Resort to Hold Block Party Hiring Event
Gaylord Opryland Resort will hold a Block Party Hiring Event on Thursday, March 24 to fill a variety of full and part-time food and beverage positions including hosts, cooks, servers, baristas, bartenders, and stewards. Read more.
Rutherford Source
- Local Taco in Murfreesboro Closes its Doors for Good
After nearly two years, the Local Taco on NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro has shut down operations. The restaurant made the announcement via social media. Read more.
-
In Case You Missed it: Farmer’s Market Favorite The Blue Porch Opens Brick and Mortar Location
The Blue Porch, best known for their wonderful cheese spreads, chicken salad, salsa, moonshine cookies, and hot sauces sold at the Main Street Downtown Farmer’s Market, has opened a brick and mortar location where they are offering breakfast and lunch items. Read more.
-
Murfreesboro Caregiver Indicted in TBI Patient Abuse Case
On March 9, 2021, after receiving information from Adult Protective Services staff from the Tennessee Department of Human Services, TBI special agents assigned to the Medicaid Fraud Control Division began investigating an alleged incident involving Richard Armento (DOB 4-10-47) and a man in his care. During the investigation, agents determined Armento assaulted and injured the man earlier in the month. Read more.
Sumner County Source
- Sumner County Food Health Inspections for February 2022
These are the February health scores for some restaurants in Sumner County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
-
Hendersonville Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Metro Courthouse Arson
The Hendersonville, Tennessee man, described in Court filings as “the face of the attempt to burn down City Hall,” was sentenced today to federal prison for his participation in the arson of the Metro Courthouse on May 30, 2020, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read more.
-
Brunch and Charcuterie Restaurant Opens in Gallatin
Bless Your Heart (BYH) Brunch + Boards, a new brunch and charcuterie restaurant, is open in Gallatin at 101 W Franklin Street. Read more.
Williamson Source
-
Check Out This New Location of Southerners Coffee
Southerners Coffee first opened in downtown Franklin back in 2019, and now they have their first licensee partnership in Fairview. Read more.
-
Top 15 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for February 28, 2022
See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for February 28 through March 4, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
-
Eggs Up Grill Announces Plans to Expand in Franklin and Spring Hill
Eggs Up Grill, a breakfast, brunch, and lunch brand with 55 restaurants in the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida, Virginia and Tennessee, plans to expand in Nashville, and specifically Smyrna, Franklin, Spring Hill, and the surrounding areas, and is seeking multi-unit franchisees. Read more.
Wilson County Source
-
Southwest Airlines to Increase Daily Summer Departures from BNA® to Record Level
Southwest Airlines announced its summer 2022 flight schedule, which includes a new route from Nashville International Airport® to Portland, Maine. The Saturday service begins June 11, 2022. Also, of note is that for the period of June 5 – September 5, 2022, Southwest will fly 138 daily departures from BNA. Read more.
-
Mt. Juliet School Sheltering in Place After Train derailment
A portion of Division Street in west Mount Juliet is closed after a train derailment near South Greenhill Road according to WSMV. Read more.
-
New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze® is now Open in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee
Graze Craze™, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, just opened its first location in the Nashville-area at 151 Adams Lane — Suite 18, MT Juliet, TN. Read more.