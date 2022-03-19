Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: March 13, 2022

Our top stories, from across Middle Tennessee, from March 13 – March 18, 2022.

Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for March 11 This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for March 11, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. Read more.

Nashville Detectives Arrest Felon in Stolen Car with Seven Outstanding Warrants Violent Crimes detectives arrested a man driving a stolen car overnight on Harding Place who had seven outstanding warrants dating back to May 2020. Gregory Lamont Clark, 25, was seen driving the stolen 2016 Honda Civic out of an apartment complex at 550 Harding Place when detectives attempted to stop the vehicle. Read more.

The Listening Room Café to Host 16th Anniversary Party On Saturday, March 19th, The Listening Room’s Nashville location will host a 16th Anniversary Party featuring all-day music and a schedule of free live shows beginning at 10:30 AM. Read more.

Dickson Tree Board to Sponsor Tree Giveaway on March 19 The City of Dickson’s Tree Management and Beautification Board is taking orders for the annual Tennessee Tree Day giveaway sponsored by the Tennessee Environmental Council. The deadline to order trees online is Feb. 13 and trees will be distributed March 19. Read more.

Debris Burn Permits Required Now Through May 15 The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry joins the effort to promote fire prevention awareness and reminds citizens that our state is heading into fire season. A debris burn permit is required for leaf and brush piles from Oct. 15 until May 15 each season. Read more.

Students From Three Maury County Middle Schools Earn Top 100 on the Practice ACT Big congratulations to these Mount Pleasant Middle School of the Visual and Performing Arts Tigers for scoring among the TOP 100 7th and 8th graders in Maury County on the Practice ACT! Read more.

SHHS Recognized as Middle Tennessee National History Day Regional Contest Winners Spring Hill High School had 15 state qualifying projects and 38 students who were medalists at the Middle Tennessee National History Day Regional Contest which was held virtually at Middle Tennessee State University. Read more.

Doris’ Flowers & Gifts: A Columbia Staple Since 1969 Doris’ Flowers & Gifts is a family-owned and operated florist that has been a Columbia staple since 1969. Three generations of women run this shop including Doris herself, her daughters Terry, Vonda, Honey & Brenda, as well as her granddaughter, Emmarynthe. Read more.

7 Spring Break Staycation Ideas in Nashville We may not have the sand and the sea in Music City but we have everything else you need for a perfect spring break staycation. Bonus: Save a little moo-la. Read more.

Suspect Steals American Flag From Murfreesboro Thrift Store Detectives need help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a theft case where an American flag was stolen from a thrift store on March 7. Read more.

Photos: Del Webb Southern Harmony Ground Breaking in Murfreesboro Del Webb Southern Harmony broke ground Thursday, March 10th in Murfreesboro. In attendance was The PulteGroup and landowner Ernest Burgess, as well as, Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron. Read more.

Smyrna Man Indicted for 2nd Degree Murder in Fentanyl Overdose Death Months of investigation into the February 5, 2021 fentanyl-related death of Nashvillian William Young has now resulted in the indictment of Victor Scruggs, 35, on a charge of second-degree murder. Read more.

Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things going on around Sumner County. Read more.

Nashville International Airport® Recognized as 9th Best U.S. Airport

Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Nashville International Airport recognized as the Ninth Best Airport in the U.S. Read more.