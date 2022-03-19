Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: March 13, 2022

Our top stories, from across Middle Tennessee, from March 13 – March 18, 2022.
Cheatham County Source
- Cheatham County Food Health Inspections for February 2022
These are the February 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
Five Things to Know About the IKEA Pick Up Point in Nashville
IKEA has come to Nashville but not in the form of a store. In January, they announced a new pick-up point in Nashville for orders placed by customers. Read more.
Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for March 11
This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for March 11, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. Read more.
Davidson County Source
- Man Arrested for Pulling Vanderbilt Student to the Ground and Robbing Her of Cell Phone
Quick response by Midtown Hills Precinct and Vanderbilt University officers led to Monday night’s arrest of a man who slung a 21-year-old Vanderbilt student to the ground by the hair and robbed her of a cell phone in the 300 block of 25th Avenue South. Read more.
The Listening Room Café to Host 16th Anniversary Party
On Saturday, March 19th, The Listening Room’s Nashville location will host a 16th Anniversary Party featuring all-day music and a schedule of free live shows beginning at 10:30 AM. Read more.
Nashville Detectives Arrest Felon in Stolen Car with Seven Outstanding Warrants
Violent Crimes detectives arrested a man driving a stolen car overnight on Harding Place who had seven outstanding warrants dating back to May 2020. Gregory Lamont Clark, 25, was seen driving the stolen 2016 Honda Civic out of an apartment complex at 550 Harding Place when detectives attempted to stop the vehicle. Read more.
Dickson County Source
- Kevin Costner’s Band to Headline Rory Feek’s Homestead Festival in Columbia, TN
The Homestead Festival, a first-of-its-kind outdoor event, will make its debut on June 3-4, 2022 at Rory Feek’s 100-acre historic farm in Columbia, Tennessee. Read more.
Debris Burn Permits Required Now Through May 15
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry joins the effort to promote fire prevention awareness and reminds citizens that our state is heading into fire season. A debris burn permit is required for leaf and brush piles from Oct. 15 until May 15 each season. Read more.
Dickson Tree Board to Sponsor Tree Giveaway on March 19
The City of Dickson’s Tree Management and Beautification Board is taking orders for the annual Tennessee Tree Day giveaway sponsored by the Tennessee Environmental Council. The deadline to order trees online is Feb. 13 and trees will be distributed March 19. Read more.
Maury County Source
Doris’ Flowers & Gifts: A Columbia Staple Since 1969
Doris’ Flowers & Gifts is a family-owned and operated florist that has been a Columbia staple since 1969. Three generations of women run this shop including Doris herself, her daughters Terry, Vonda, Honey & Brenda, as well as her granddaughter, Emmarynthe. Read more.
SHHS Recognized as Middle Tennessee National History Day Regional Contest Winners
Spring Hill High School had 15 state qualifying projects and 38 students who were medalists at the Middle Tennessee National History Day Regional Contest which was held virtually at Middle Tennessee State University. Read more.
Students From Three Maury County Middle Schools Earn Top 100 on the Practice ACT
Big congratulations to these Mount Pleasant Middle School of the Visual and Performing Arts Tigers for scoring among the TOP 100 7th and 8th graders in Maury County on the Practice ACT! Read more.
Robertson County Source
- American Idol Winner Chayce Beckham to Perform in Columbia, TN
Chayce Beckham, winner of Season 19 of American Idol, is out on tour and one of his stops will be in Columbia, at The Mulehouse. Read more.
7 Spring Break Staycation Ideas in Nashville
We may not have the sand and the sea in Music City but we have everything else you need for a perfect spring break staycation. Bonus: Save a little moo-la. Read more.
A New Degree Program at MTSU Will Allow More Adults and Public Servants to Earn Their Bachelor’s Degrees
Starting with the fall 2022 semester, students will be able to choose the new public safety concentration as part of the Integrated Studies major. Read more.
Rutherford Source
Smyrna Man Indicted for 2nd Degree Murder in Fentanyl Overdose Death
Months of investigation into the February 5, 2021 fentanyl-related death of Nashvillian William Young has now resulted in the indictment of Victor Scruggs, 35, on a charge of second-degree murder. Read more.
Photos: Del Webb Southern Harmony Ground Breaking in Murfreesboro
Del Webb Southern Harmony broke ground Thursday, March 10th in Murfreesboro. In attendance was The PulteGroup and landowner Ernest Burgess, as well as, Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron. Read more.
-
Suspect Steals American Flag From Murfreesboro Thrift Store
Detectives need help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a theft case where an American flag was stolen from a thrift store on March 7. Read more.
Sumner County Source
Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things going on around Sumner County. Read more.
-
Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Nashville International Airport recognized as the Ninth Best Airport in the U.S. Read more.
-
This Scam is Tricking Instagram Users into Sharing Their Passwords
In this clever new scam, con artists are getting greedy. Not only are they trying to steal your Instagram password, they also are phishing for your email log-in. Follow these tips for spotting this tricky scam and protecting your passwords. Read more.
Williamson Source
Reward for Information on Franklin Publix Shoplifter Taking Wine
Franklin Police want to identify this woman. She’s repeatedly shoplifted wine from the Riverside drive Publix. Read more.
-
Dylan Lankford, 30, of Mount Juliet remains jailed on a $22,000 bond after his fifth DUI arrest, last night. Read more.
-
Spring Hill Shoplifting Suspect Fails to Scan All Their Items
Spring Hill, TN- On March 4th, the person pictured purchased items at the U-Scan at Dollar General but allegedly failed to scan all the items. Read more.
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Food Health Inspections for February 2022
These are the February 2022 health inspection scores for restaurants in Wilson County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
-
A motorist struck two Patrol SUVs on Interstate 40 while three officers assisted a motorist in a disabled vehicle. Read more.
-
Summer Boredom No More With These 5 Summer Camp Options For Your Family
Your kiddos won’t be bored this summer with these local camps which offer campers an opportunity to have fun, learn new things and make new friends. Read more.