Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 5, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 5 to June 10.
Cheatham County Source
Opry Mills Will Welcome This Fan Favorite Restaurant in the Fall
Opry Mills just announced The Cheesecake Factory® is slated to open fall 2022. With a space that offers more than 10,000 square-feet, guests can experience a unique, upscale and casual dining experience with more than 250 menu selections, all of which are made fresh and from scratch. Read more.
Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things going on around Cheatham County. Read more.
Todd and Julie Chrisley Convicted of Fraud and Tax Evasion, Sentencing to be Held in October
Following a three-week trial, a federal jury found Todd and Julie Chrisley guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million of fraudulent loans. The jury also convicted Todd and Julie Chrisley and their accountant, Peter Tarantino, of a number of tax crimes, including conspiring to defraud the IRS. Read more.
Davidson County Source
Body Cam Footage of Nashville Police Officers Confronting and Wound Gunman Inside Liquor Store
Two Nashville Police officers shot and wounded a 40-year-old gunman Thursday night during an exchange of gunfire inside Frugal MacDoogal liquor store on Division Street. Officers arrived on the scene less than three minutes after the man fought with the store’s security guard, who was fatally shot with his own pistol during the parking lot fight. Read more.
CMA Fest 2022 Begins This Week – Here’s How to Get Around the Festival & Where to Park
If you want to check out the festival, here is some information on how to get around the festival, rideshare information and where to park. Read more.
Davidson County Food Health Inspections for February 2022
These are the February 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
Dickson County Source
Celebrate Ernest Day 2022 at Montgomery Bell State Park
The famous film Ernest Goes to Camp was filmed in Dickson County at Montgomery Bell State Park. On Saturday, June 11th, from 2pm – 10pm, Ernest Day 2022 will celebrate the movie with lots of fun outdoor activities. The event is free of charge to attend. Read more.
Dickson County Food Health Inspections for April 2022
These are the April health scores for some restaurants in Dickson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Share Baby News
Luke Combs and his wife Nicole announced the baby news on social media. Stating, “Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride Nicole Hocking” Read more.
Maury County Source
Photos: 2022 Mule Day Parade in Columbia
Mule Day is an annual celebration of all things related to mules and is held in Columbia, Tennessee, the “Mule Capital” of the world. Begun in 1840 as “Breeder’s Day”, a meeting for mule breeders, it now attracts over 200,000 people and takes place over four days. Read more.
Health Inspections: Places to Eat in Downtown Columbia for June 7, 2022
These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat and drink in Downtown Columbia as of June 7, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Read more.
Culleoka Man Charged with Arson and Burglary
An investigation of a structure fire by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Columbia fire and police investigators has resulted in the indictment of a Culleoka man, who now faces arson and other charges. Read more.
Robertson County Source
Close to Home Favorites – The Best Places to go Bowling in Middle Tennessee
These are the best places to go bowling this summer around Middle Tennessee. There is a perfect setting just for you not too far from where you live. Read more.
Headed to CMA Fest 2022? Here’s What You Can & Can’t Bring to the Festival
CMA Fest 2022 takes place this week in Nashville from Thursday, June 9 until Sunday, June 12. There are lots of free stages and events in downtown Nashville for fans to attend but CMA has implemented safety rules for the entire footprint of the festival. Read more.
Madison Man Identified in Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on Whites Creek Pike
The man killed in Friday evening’s single-car crash on Whites Creek Pike near the Robertson County line is identified as Michael S. Harmon, 30, of Madison. Read more.
Rutherford Source
Georgia Woman Charged and Arrested in Murfreesboro Fatal Pedestrian Crash
Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (F.A.C.T.) investigators have charged a Georgia woman with vehicular homicide after she hit and killed a Murfreesboro man while crossing the street on Friday, June 3. Read more.
In Case You Missed It: Murfreesboro’s Movies Under the Stars Begins Soon
The movies are free for all ages! Concessions will be available to purchase. Bring your blankets and/or lawn chairs. Read more.
4 Ways to Keep the Pool Clear Without the Pump
Pool maintenance has never been easier with the advancement of built-in technology like pumps and filters. And they’re great… until they’re not. Let’s face it. In Middle Tennessee, weather and other things beyond our control can impact daily life. Read more.
Sumner County Source
Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things going on around Sumner County. Read more.
Wawa Food Market Announces Expansion into Tennessee
Current plans are for Wawa to open its first Nashville store in 2025 with the potential for up to 40 stores in the market in the future. Read more.
Williamson Source
Local Restaurant Makes List of 10 Best BBQ Restaurants in the U.S.
TravelAwaits released its list of the Best BBQ Restaurants in the U.S. for 2022. And while Memphis is known for its BBQ, a longtime Franklin restaurant takes a spot on this list. Read more.
City of La Vergne to Host Hiring Fair for Open City Positions
The City of La Vergne human resources department is excited to announce it will be hosting a hiring fair to encourage people to apply for jobs with the city. The hiring event is scheduled for Saturday, June 25 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at La Vergne City Hall at 5093 Murfreesboro Road. Read more.
Williamson County Food Health Inspections for April 2022
These are the April 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
Wilson County Source
Lebanon Resident Wins $50,000 on Powerball Ticket
With eight drawing-style games, VIP Rewards and Play It Again! drawings and a wide array of instant-ticket games available at any one time, there are a tremendous variety of ways to win playing Tennessee Lottery games. Read more.
Sign up Now for the Tough Mudder in Lebanon
This June, Tough Mudder USA will take place in Lebanon at Neal Farms (5275 Trousdale Ferry Pike). The Nashville Mud Run is a unique experience for people of all experience levels. This event includes a 5K, 10K, and 15K obstacle course and race and a children’s race for anybody under 13 years old. Read more.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in Wilson County. Read more.