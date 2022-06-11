Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 5, 2022

Austin Timberlake
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 5 to June 10.

Cheatham County Source

  • Opry Mills Will Welcome This Fan Favorite Restaurant in the Fall
    Opry Mills just announced The Cheesecake Factory® is slated to open fall 2022. With a space that offers more than 10,000 square-feet, guests can experience a unique, upscale and casual dining experience with more than 250 menu selections, all of which are made fresh and from scratch. Read more.

  • Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
    Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things going on around Cheatham County. Read more.

  • Todd and Julie Chrisley Convicted of Fraud and Tax Evasion, Sentencing to be Held in October
    Following a three-week trial, a federal jury found Todd and Julie Chrisley guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million of fraudulent loans. The jury also convicted Todd and Julie Chrisley and their accountant, Peter Tarantino, of a number of tax crimes, including conspiring to defraud the IRS. Read more.

