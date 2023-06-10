Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 5, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 5th to June 9th.
Cheatham County Source
-
Bridge In Cheatham Co. To Close Until June 2024
Anderson Road bridge near South Harpeth will be closed beginning Monday, June 5, 2023 through June of 2024 for repairs. Read more.
-
Calling All Vendors: It’s Time to Register for Ashland City’s Summerfest
Although winter is still upon us, organizers are gearing up for the 2023 Summerfest event in Ashland City. Read more.
-
Cheatham County New Business Licenses for June 2, 2023
These are the latest business licenses in Cheatham County for June 1-2, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. Read more.
Davidson County Source
-
Two Drivers Killed in Wrong Way Collision on I-65
Two people were killed in a head-on collision on I-65, WSMV reports. Read more.
-
Lebanon Man Killed in I-40 Crash
A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a tractor trailer on I-40 East near Briley Parkway on June 5, 2023. Read more.
-
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of June 6, 2023
Anyone with information regarding these subjects, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Read more.
Dickson County Source
-
Splash Pad Construction in Dickson Nears Completion
A playground that will feature the splash pad is currently under construction at Henslee Park. Read more.
-
Bulldogs Bar and Nightclub Found in Violation of Dickson’s Municipal Code on Sexual Conduct
The Dickson Beer Board gave Bulldogs Bar and Nightclub the option of serving a 14-day suspension of its beer permit or paying a $500 penalty for allowing prohibited sexual activity during a performance by male dancers. Read more.
-
Dickson Electric Says Broadband Division Working Towards Launch
Dickson Electric System General Manager Darrell Gillespie says the utility has started creating its new broadband division and expects to begin providing retail services to the first customers in a couple months. Read more.
Maury County Source
-
201 Blue Raiders Named to 2023 Commissioner’s Honor Roll
A total of 2,649 student-athletes have earned recognition to the Commissioner’s Honor Roll during the 2022-23 academic year, Commissioner Judy MacLeod announced. Student-athletes named to the Commissioner’s Honor Roll maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better. Read more.
-
Celebrating Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day with Papa C Pies
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day, celebrated on June 9th, is a delightful occasion that celebrates the perfect combination of sweet strawberries and tart rhubarb nestled in a flaky pie crust. Read more.
-
Charming Cartersville, Georgia Offers a Big Serving of Small-town Charm
As the city of Atlanta expands in all directions, engulfing small towns in its wake, the city of Cartersville has managed to maintain its own identity, creating a sense of place with a remarkable history, amazing museums, friendly people and a delicious food scene that has made it a dining destination. Read more.
Robertson County Source
-
Smokey Ridge Grill Opens Inside Greenbrier Pharmacy
The Smokey Ridge Grill recently opened a second location within the Greenbrier Pharmacy, which offers seating. Read more.
-
Get Ready for the BBQ Throwdown in Springfield
The Robertson County Fairgrounds will once again be the home of the Robertson County Fair Association’s BBQ Throwdown on June 9 and 10, 2023. Read more.
-
State Troopers Search For Man Involved in Crash
Tennessee Highway Patrol State Troopers are currently looking for Steven Horner. Read more.
Rutherford Source
-
How To Make A Statement With Your Kitchen Island
In today’s kitchen, an island isn’t just for added storage and extra seating. It’s a statement piece that can become the focal point for your kitchen. Read more.
-
Headed to CMA Fest? Heres What You Can and Can’t Bring 2023
CMA Fest 2023 takes place in Nashville from Thursday, June 8 through Sunday, June 11. Read more.
-
Coming to Prime Video in June 2023
Prime Video streaming service has something for everyone in June 2023. Read more.
Sumner County Source
-
Man Accused of Stealing $200 Worth of Items from Gallatin Walmart
On May 31, 2023, Alberto Aguilera Rios pictured below, shoplifted $214.00 worth of Merchandise from Walmart, located at 1112 Nashville Pk. Gallatin TN 37066. Read more.
-
6 Live Shows this Week- June 5, 2023
Here are six live shows to see this week. Read more.
-
Places to Eat Close to Geodis Park
If you are headed to a soccer game or one of the concerts at Geodis Park, here are a few places to grab a bite before you go. Read more.
Williamson Source
-
Buttermilk Sky Pie Closes in Franklin for a Second Time
Buttermilk Sky Pie in Franklin has closed, again. Read more.
-
Chili’s Grill & Bar Closes on Columbia Ave. in Franklin
Chili’s Grill & Bar in Franklin has closed at Parkway Commons. Read more.
-
MAFIAoza’s Franklin Has Closed For Dining But will Offer Catering & Events
MAFIAoza’s Pizzeria & Neighborhood Pub in Franklin has closed for dining. Read more.
Wilson County Source
-
Zaxby’s to Open Soon in Lebanon
Good news, chicken finger lovers! A new Zaxby’s is coming to Lebanon. Read more.
-
-
Due to Popular Demand, Comedian Matt Rife Adds Second Nashville Show to World Tour
Comedian and actor Matt Rife announced his ProbleMATTic World Tour hitting cities across North America, Australia, and Europe throughout 2023 and 2024. Read more.