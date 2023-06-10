Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 5, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 5th to June 9th.

Calling All Vendors: It’s Time to Register for Ashland City’s Summerfest Although winter is still upon us, organizers are gearing up for the 2023 Summerfest event in Ashland City. Read more.

Bridge In Cheatham Co. To Close Until June 2024 Anderson Road bridge near South Harpeth will be closed beginning Monday, June 5, 2023 through June of 2024 for repairs. Read more.

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of June 6, 2023 Anyone with information regarding these subjects, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Read more.

Lebanon Man Killed in I-40 Crash A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a tractor trailer on I-40 East near Briley Parkway on June 5, 2023. Read more.

Dickson Electric Says Broadband Division Working Towards Launch Dickson Electric System General Manager Darrell Gillespie says the utility has started creating its new broadband division and expects to begin providing retail services to the first customers in a couple months. Read more.

Bulldogs Bar and Nightclub Found in Violation of Dickson’s Municipal Code on Sexual Conduct The Dickson Beer Board gave Bulldogs Bar and Nightclub the option of serving a 14-day suspension of its beer permit or paying a $500 penalty for allowing prohibited sexual activity during a performance by male dancers. Read more.

Splash Pad Construction in Dickson Nears Completion A playground that will feature the splash pad is currently under construction at Henslee Park. Read more.

201 Blue Raiders Named to 2023 Commissioner’s Honor Roll

A total of 2,649 student-athletes have earned recognition to the Commissioner’s Honor Roll during the 2022-23 academic year, Commissioner Judy MacLeod announced. Student-athletes named to the Commissioner’s Honor Roll maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better. Read more.

Celebrating Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day with Papa C Pies

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day, celebrated on June 9th, is a delightful occasion that celebrates the perfect combination of sweet strawberries and tart rhubarb nestled in a flaky pie crust. Read more.