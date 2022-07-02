Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 26, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 26 to July 1.

State Fire Marshal’s Office Urges Fireworks Safety Ahead of July 4th Holiday As Volunteer State residents prepare to celebrate the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) urges Tennesseans to consider the risks to your personal safety, your property, and your finances that can arise from fireworks-related mishaps. Read more.

New Laws That Go Into Effect July 1, 2022 The state approved a $52.6 billion budget for 2022-23 that will go into effect July 1. The budget will include several items meant to ease the financial burdens of state residents, including a one-month sales tax holiday on groceries, waiving the state portion of vehicle registration tag fees for a year, and a one-year broadband tax relief. Read more.

Victim Identified in Greyhound Bus Fatal Shooting in Nashville (June 25, 2022) Update : The victim, in this case, has been positively identified as Jami Jamar Bell, 23, of Nashville. The investigation is continuing. Read more.

Alan Jackson Introduces Silverbelly Whiskey Country Music Hall of Fame member Alan Jackson is proud to introduce Silverbelly Whiskey, a new premium spirit distilled exclusively for – and hand-selected by – the country superstar. Read more.

Global Retail Operator to Develop High End Luxury Outlet in Nashville Simon Property Group will develop a high-end luxury Premium Outlet, located in the Nashville metropolitan area in partnership with locally-based Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners. Read more.

Bring Your Whole Family to Adventure Science Center on July 4th for Red, White, & Boom Grab your friends and family and come out for a one-of-a-kind viewing party of Nashville’s premier fireworks display at Red, White, & Boom on Monday, July 4, 2022 from 6:30 pm – 10 pm at Adventure Science Center (800 Fort Negley Blvd. Nashville, TN 37203). Read more.

7 Tennessee State Parks to Visit Tennessee has 56 amazing state parks offering a range of activities from hiking and camping to boating, fishing and biking. Whether you enjoy camping, walking the trails or spending time on the water, Tennessee State Parks has something for everyone. Read more.

Where to See Fireworks in Middle Tennessee This Fourth of July Are you ready for the Fourth of July? Here are some places you can take the whole family to see fireworks this Fourth of July! Read more.

Health Inspections: BBQ Joints in Columbia for July 1, 2022 These are the scores for BBQ joints in Columbia Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of June 30, 2022. Read more.

Your Ultimate Activity Guide for Fourth of July Weekend If you are trying to make your plans for Fourth of July weekend, here is a list of events across the area. Grab your family and friends and enjoy an Independence Day celebration, fireworks, a Sounds game or maybe even a Hot Chicken Festival. Read more.

Tennessee Blue Alert Issued for Samuel Q Edwards UPDATE June 28 – A Nashville arrest warrant charging Samuel Edwards with the attempted murder of Hendersonville Officer Cameron Ferrell has been issued. This photo of Edwards was taken earlier this month after his arrest in Putnam County that involved a crash. See Edwards? Read more.

Celebrate Our Nation’s Independence at Springfield’s Freedom Fest July 3 The City of Springfield’s Freedom Fest, presented by Grace Baptist Church, will take place on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Robertson County Fairgrounds, 4635 US-41. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Read more.

Get Ready to Move Your Feet at the 2nd Annual Bluegrass Festival in Millersville Get Ready Millersville!! The 2nd Annual Bluegrass Festival is back and bigger than before on Friday, July 1st at 6 pm at the Millersville Community Center (1181 Louisville Hwy Millersville, TN 37072)!! Read more.

While Rolling Blackouts Threaten Across U.S., Local Experts Explain Why Middle Tennessee is Not

“You can never say never, but we are very confident TVA – unlike many other U.S. electric providers – will manage through these peak power demands without disruption of service,” Jones said. “TVA has hit record peaks for June load, at more than 31,000 MW.” Read more.

4 Ways to Keep the Pool Clear Without the Pump

Pool maintenance has never been easier with the advancement of built-in technology like pumps and filters. And they’re great… until they’re not. Let’s face it. In Middle Tennessee, weather and other things beyond our control can impact daily life. Read more.