Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 19, 2022

Austin Timberlake
Middle-TN-Top-Stories
Middle-TN-Top-Stories

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 19 to June 24.

Cheatham County Source

  • Unidentified Male Pedestrian Struck and Killed on I-24
    An unidentified male pedestrian was killed Friday at 1:15 a.m. as he attempted to cross I-24 East at the I-65 South split. Read more.

  • Fishing Advisory Issued for Cheatham Reservoir
    The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a precautionary fish consumption advisory due to polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) on Cheatham Reservoir in Davidson County. Read more.

  • Two-Vehicle Collision on Briley Parkway in West Nashville Kills 1 Driver
    A collision involving a Ford Fusion sedan and a chipper truck on Briley Parkway north near the Centennial Boulevard exit resulted in the death of the Fusion’s driver, Joe D. Long, 74, of Nashville. Read more.

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

