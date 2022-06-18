Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 12, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 12 to June 17.

Cheatham County Source

  • 12 Men Charged in Nashville Undercover Sex Trafficking Operation
    A two-day undercover operation by MNPD Human Trafficking detectives, with the assistance of the TBI and Homeland Security Investigations, resulted in ten men being charged with trafficking. Read more.

  • Man Recovered From Cumberland River Tuesday Night Identified
    The man recovered from the Cumberland River Tuesday night has been identified as Joshua Cain McCormack, 35, of Columbia. Read more.

  • Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for June 10
    This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for June 10, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. Read more.

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

