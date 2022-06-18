Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 12, 2022

Man Recovered From Cumberland River Tuesday Night Identified The man recovered from the Cumberland River Tuesday night has been identified as Joshua Cain McCormack, 35, of Columbia. Read more.

Family-Friendly Restaurants in Columbia That Everyone Will Love

Looking to try the local flavor in a kid-friendly environment? We have searched the web, asked the locals and have experienced for ourselves some of the top restaurants in the area that provide a family-friendly experience and menu, these are the top restaurants in Maury County. Read more.